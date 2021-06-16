Kelly Dodd: My Life's Only Getting BETTER Now That Bravo Fired Me!

by at .

We are halfway through 2021, and Kelly Dodd has spent much of this year so far insisting that she'll never be fired.

As the saying goes: womp womp.

Wonderful news broke this week, with Kelly Dodd being fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

What do you suppose that Kelly has to say for herself? Let's take a look:

Kelly Dodd is Off Her Rocker

This weeks' joyous news was that Kelly Dodd has been canned after half a decade on RHOC.

The series has also parted ways with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

It was not a surprising shakeup decision. In fact, it was long anticipated.

Kelly Dodd Yells, Because of Course She Does

We'll get into these decisions, who's staying, and who is joining in a moment.

Because everyone wondered what Kelly would have to say.

For months, she has been oscillating between claiming that she doesn't care ... and denying that she would be fired.

Kelly Dodd tweet after RHOC firing 16 June 2021

"The last five years have been an amazing experience," Kelly tweeted late Tuesday night.

"The next five years will be even better," she predicted.

"I am so grateful for all the love and support," Kelly's tweet concluded, "and so excited about the future."

Kelly Dodd Doesn't Really Apologize

Kelly certainly has her fans.

Some like her for her personality and choose to ignore her racism and outspoken covidiocy.

Others ... well, some people have made it very clear that they like Kelly because she chooses to be a bad person.

Kelly Dodd Gets Vicious

But as you can see, many replied to Kelly's tweet to celebrate the news.

It is always heartwarming when justice is served.

And frankly, no matter how entertaining Kelly is on television, it's hard to enjoy someone's antics when you know what they're really like.

tweets mock Kelly Dodd firing from RHOCH 16 June 2021

Kelly was already fired by a beverage company months and months ago.

She was toxic for their brand.

Who wants to buy drinks associated with a lady who called pandemic deaths "God's way of thinning the herd," after all?

Kelly Dodd Says She Was "Frustrated"

Kelly was the target of a boycott of viewers and bloggers who aimed to tank Season 15's ratings.

Actively spreading anti-mask conspiracy theories, lying about the pandemic, and flauting precautions was already bad enough.

Kelly's appalling statements about last summer's historic Black Lives Matter protests only intensified the righteous anger against her.

Kelly Dodd Has a Huge New Rental

Of course, in Kelly's mind, this is all just "cancel culture," a meaningless phrase that gets kneejerk reactions from the worst people.

In reality, we all want to live in a society where the people who do real harm are held accountable.

Kelly is facing the natural consequences of her atrocious behavior. That can only be a good thing.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Cringe at the Reunion

Kelly is not the only one who is reaping what she has sown.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was set up to be an enduring star of the series.

A newly out lesbian with a bajillion kids who never realized that she was gay because she's been an alcoholic since her early teens -- that's compelling!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke No Longer Cares for Kelly Dodd

But she threw all of that away by deciding to be a domestic abuser.

On camera, Braunwyn spoke -- almost casually -- about hitting her husband, Sean, admitting to having done so in the past as well.

Domestic abusers obviously do not deserve reality TV careers, to say the very least.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas1

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas won over a lot of fans during the Reunion, but mostly bored them during the season.

She was probably just a victim of poor timing.

It was a weird season, and also the worst possible season to be added because she's Kelly's friend.

Gina Kirschenheiter Reacts to What She's Hearing

As for the returning stars, it was always predicted that Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter were safe bets.

As we here at THG discussed at length, Gina has become a fan-favorite across the franchise.

And Shannon is a familiar face and an OG.

Shannon Beador Makes Her Accusation

Emily Simpson's return isn't a surprise either.

Not only is she friends with Gina, but she is reasonably well liked.

Also, if we're being frank -- keeping Emily, a known Trump-supporter, should cut down on whining that Kelly's "politics" got her fired.

Emily Simpson Gives Credit Where It Is Due

Meanwhile, it looks like Heather Dubrow is rejoining RHOC.

She of course is a veteran Housewife who exited the series ahead of Season 12.

Her return, along with the likely addition of a couple more women, will make for another casting shakeup for the landmark series.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Kelly Dodd

Kelly Dodd Photos

Kelly Dodd on Season 15 Reunion
Kelly Dodd in 2018
Kelly Dodd is Off Her Rocker
Kelly Dodd and Husband Rick Leventhal
Kelly Dodd Insta Photo
Kelly Dodd Gets Fancy

Kelly Dodd Videos

Kelly Dodd Snaps: I'm Being Canceled! My Black Friends Say I'm Not Racist! I'M BLACK!
Kelly Dodd Snaps: I'm Being Canceled! My Black Friends Say I'm Not Racist! I'M BLACK!
Kelly Dodd: I'll Never Film With Braunwyn Again! She Called Me Racist!
Kelly Dodd: I'll Never Film With Braunwyn Again! She Called Me Racist!
Kelly Dodd: Vicki Gunvalson Sucks! At Least Tamra is Hot and Has a Job!
Kelly Dodd: Vicki Gunvalson Sucks! At Least Tamra is Hot and Has a Job!