Kelly Dodd Leaks Braunwyn Windham-Burke Text Messages, Slams Rival as "F––king Nut Job"

So much for Kelly Dodd going quietly into the night.

The now FORMER Real Housewives of Orange County cast member may never again have the chance to feud Braunwyn Windham-Burke with on Bravo.

But that doesn't mean Dodd can't still take the one-sided rivalry public.

Whether Braunwyn wants her to or not.

Late Monday, sources confirmed that neither Dodd nor Windham-Burke nor Elizabeth Lynn Vargas would return for Season 16 of this franchise.

In her initial response to the news, Dodd came across as rather reasonable and relaxed.

"The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better," she Tweeted.

"I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC."

Later, Dodd even claimed she was better off without The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As it turns out, however, Kelly isn't exactly taking her dismissal all that well.

In an Instagram post on June 17, Kelly shared screenshots of text messages from former co-star Braunwyn, leaking them online for all to see... much to the shock and chagrin of Windham-Burke.

"I hope you're okay, I know we've been through hell and back but I'm here," Braunwyn wrote to open the exchange.

What a kind gesture, right?

Dodd didn't take it that way, however.

"This is your fault," she shot back.

"We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that 'woke' BS.

"Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."

During Season 15, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian, while Dodd was dragged by pretty much anyone with a pulse for making many inappropriate remarks.

(Remember when she said only dumb and poor people die from Covid-19?)

After seeing Kelly's cruel response, meanwhile, Braunwyn replied with another olive branch, writing:

"Well I'm still sober and still gay, like I said if you ever want to talk I'm here."

Dodd didn't let it go at that, though.

She did the exact opposite, for some reason leaking this back-and-forth on Instagram and trashing Braunwyn in her caption to the post.

"She said she was fired from the show because we all didn't like her because she's gay," Kelly wrote.

"Not because she's a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like shit and made no effort to be friends with us."

Concluded Dodd, doing her best to lay total and complete waste to Windham-Burke:

"Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she's a terrible mother. Not because she's a horrible person to her husband.

"The only reason she was fired is because she is gay.

"What a f––king nut job classic narcissist!"

What a totally normal response to an ex-colleague wishing you well.

Braunwyn, for her very chill part, shared her response Dodd's rant with E! News, emphasizing that their text conversation was never meant to be made public.

Not that she said anything remotely inappropriate during it.

"Kelly Dodd has an amazing way of taking reality and skewing to fit her needs," Braunwyn told this ouet.

"I reached out to be kind, as it was a hard day on all of us -- it's never fun to be fired!

"However, Kelly Dodd's myopic, self serving, and volatile world must be a hell of a fun place to live in for herself."

In conclusion?

"I assume she will never stop accusing me of being a fake lesbian, while also hurling homophobic insults about me 'eating fish,' accusing me of being a fake alcoholic -- while also knowing that I haven't had a drink in 500 days -- and accusing me of slandering her, when she does a good job of being an asshat all by herself.

"As I said in the part of the text she cut out, 'I hope you have a beautiful life and I wish you well.'"