Kelly Dodd: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Isn't a Lesbian or an Alcoholic. She's Just a Liar!

Kelly Dodd is not a big fan of Braunwyn c.

This is not exactly breaking news, not after Bravo viewers spent many months watching these two go at it on various episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

And now after Dodd leaked her own text messages to Windham-Burke after the stars were fired a few weeks ago, trashing her ex-colleague in the process andd blaming Braunwyn for their ousting.

Heck, she called Braunwyn a f--kin nut job.

But now?

After Dodd appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy?

Kelly has taken the feud to a new and ugly level.

Several days ago, Windham-Burke reached out to Dodd after neither was asked back for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"I hope you're okay, I know we've been through hell and back but I'm here," Braunwyn wrote to open the exchange.

From there... BOOM!

Dodd let her rival absolutely have it.

"This is your fault," she shot back.

"We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that 'woke' BS.

"Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."

How do we know Kelly said all this? Because she made the texts public all on her own!

Why did she do that, Lewis asked Dodd on air?

"She was probably the worst human being I have ever worked with ever in my whole entire life," Dodd replied.

"Like, she came out on Entertainment Tonight, said with no pleasantries, no, well-wishes, her whole storyline was fake."

Indeed, Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian this year and has been openly dating women all spring and summer. She also confessed to struggles with alcohol.

But Dodd isn't buying any of it.

What was fake? Tell me specific specifically what was fake, Lewis asked?

"I think being an alcoholic and then, you know, she bringing out like the lesbian, she wanted to be the first person on Bravo to be, you know, she just wanted so hard, so much attention on her," Kelly responded.

"She told everybody that it was going to be her show and that she wants her own show and, you know, blah. She was just a fake wacko."

That's quite the accusation, saying that someone is lying about her sexuality and about her substance abuse issues.

But this is Kelly Dodd.

She previously said only dumb people and poor people die from COVID-19.

"I don't believe anything she has to say, she is a liar," Dodd said when pressed about Windham-Burke, later adding:

"She is actually hurting her kids. Like, she's having an affair with this Fernanda chick, she broke up a marriage and she's like, you know, doing all this stuff.

"I mean, what kind of example are you setting for your children?"

As for why she got fired by Bravo?

Dodd blamed "cancel culture" in this interview (because of course she did) and also cited all the "woke, broke people" who hate her.

In the end, Kelly at least admitted to insulting some network executives and took a least a modicum of responsibility:

"Ultimately I got fired because of myself, I'm the one who got myself fired... I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble. And you know, I'm sorry about that.

"Like, I feel bad."