Kelley Flanagan: If Peter Wanted Me to Stay Quiet, He Shouldn't Have Lied!

Peter Weber did not earn a reputation as the most decisive Bachelor in the franchise's history.

After his season ended, he dated multiple contestants ... most notably, Kelley Flanagan.

The two had a bitter falling out, and Peter has called Kelley's unhappy statements "calculated," among other things.

Now, Kelley is clapping back, saying that Pilot Pete is the real petty one.

In a recent YouTube video, Kelley is rebuking Peter's most recent characterizations.

"Usually, I'd let it slide," Kelley informed her viewers.

Not this time, however.

"But when there are things out there that are misconstrued," Kelley began to explain.

She declared: "I'm always going to stick up for myself."

Kelley added that she will do so "as I think everyone else should."

For a quick refresher, Kelley and Peter began dating after Peter struck out with Hannah Ann and with Madison.

Things got hot and heavy quickly, and they even had plans to move, together, to New York.

Then, they called it quits ... with Peter announcing the breakup on New Year's Eve 2020.

Initially, the couple said that their "relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

Kelley confirmed the breakup early on in January.

She said that they were in "two different stages" in life, seeing their "future paths differently."

Then, in March, Kelley had more to say about Peter and their breakup.

At that time, she shared that she had asked Pete to hold off on announcing their split.

She wanted a few days so that she could tell family and friends before it went public.

Instead, her request for extra time to break the news and process it quietly "wasn't granted."

It was only after seeing Peter spread his narrative that she resolved to speak out.

Especially because she had asked their manager to get Pilot Pete to cut it out.

Kelley shared that she ended things because there were "just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship."

"Actions kind of speak louder than words," she affirmed.

"And," Kelley continued, "it takes a long time to figure that out."

"If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship," Kelley continued.

"I would speak on it," she revealed.

"And," Kelley characterized, "I was pretty vocal."

Kelley confirmed that there was no single "massive" incident behind the breakup.

According to her, the pair had been "struggling and having hard times."

Sometimes, there's a way out of the unhappiness. Sometimes, there is not.

In April, Peter shared that he and Kelley were "not in contact anymore."

Kelley followed that up by sharing that the two had hung out in February after their split.

At that time, she shared that their attempt at reconciliation had "ended really badly."

Specifically, Kelley told Peter to "get the hell out of my life."

Peter responded on a different podcast, where he did not mince words about Kelley's words.

"I thought it was very calculated," he expressed.

"I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline," Peter shared.

He described Kelley's interview: "Like I said, very just calculated, very disingenuous."

He wanted Kelley to move on ... and will probably be unhappy that she spoke out again.