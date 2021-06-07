Katie Thurston Responds: Is the New Bachelorette Engaged?

The journey for Katie Thurston is about to begin.

But here's the thing:

The journey for Katie Thurston has already come to an end.

Meaning what, exactly?

A new season of The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday night, June 7 at 8/7c.

Thurston recently confirmed, however, that the actual filming on this season wrapped up several weeks ago.

With so many The Bachelorette spoilers floating around the Internet, many fans are asking just one question:

Is she or isn't she?

Is Katie Thurston actually engaged to her selected suitor?

It's become somewhat fashionable of late for Bachelor and/or Bachelorette leads to simply date their winners, refraining from fully committing until he or she gets to know his or her winner a little bit better.

Is this the path Thurston has chosen to take?

Or is she rocking a diamond ring on her finger at the moment?

"You know, I wish I could tell you something. But all I can say is tune in and find out," Thurston told USA Today when asked about a proposal late last week.

While remaining mum on her romantic presence and romantic future, Thurston did open up in this same interview about the unusual nature of her season.

It will be the first Bachelorette season in history to NOT feature Chris Harrison as host... after he stepped aside from the franchise this winter amid a race-based scandal that centered on former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

In his place, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will co-anchor Thurston's run of episodes.

"For me, it's tough, because as the lead, I've never gone through it with Chris," Thurston explained, adding:

"So I can't really speak to how it's different, because when I was on [Matt James'] season, I didn't really interact with him too much."

Katie only has positive things to say about Adams and Bristowe, both of whom can relate to Thurston's experience as The Bachelorette.

"It was just great having Kaitlyn and Tayshia there, because I really don't think I could have done it without them," she told this same newspaper.

The new Bachelorette compared the situation to having "sisters" there to help "navigate my journey."

Thurston went on to teases a mix of "playful" and "serious" conversations about sex, marriage and grief during what she calls an "unexpected" season featuring a "diverse cast" with "amazing stories to share."

She sure knows how to sell it, doesn't she?!?

Alas, everything was not perfect.

"I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” the 30-year-old former bank marketing manager told Us Weekly of neary walking away at one point this season.

“And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have.

"And so, I’m so thankful for all of them.”

Indeed, in a promo for the season, Katie gets visibly emotional as she declares she’s “done” with the whole thing.

When asked by reporters how she’s feeling about watching the show after actually living it, Katie admitted that she’s experiencing “a little bit of everything” when it comes to her emotions.

“I’m excited. I’m anxious,” she said. “I’m scared, you know, reliving those connections or heartbreak, that’s going to be tough.”

Check out the intense latest trailer below!