Katie Thurston: Of Course I Kiss and Bang My Suitors! Why Waste Time?

Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelor is nearly upon us!

If you've been following The Bachelorette Spoilers, you already know a lot about this upcoming season.

Even if you're trying to go in totally unspoiled, you've seen the steamy teasers of Katie's makeout sessions.

There has been some backlash from fans, but Katie has that covered.

Just days ahead of the June 7 premiere of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston is of course doing publicity work.

This week, she did an interview with People.

And yes, Katie has seen the promos, too.

"Seeing the promos, I am making out with a lot of guys!" Katie fully acknowledged with a laugh.

"You never really see yourself kissing anyone," she pointed out.

Describing her reaction to seeing the steamy snogging from a third person perspective, she expressed: "So it's like, 'Oh boy.'"

But Katie doesn't regret these amorous icebreakers with her suitors.

"Time is short," she stated.

They only have a couple of months to film the season, so anyone judging her for smooching is a hypocrite.

"And you can't be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months," Katie reasoned.

"But," she continued, "not kissing on the first date."

Katie sagely observed: "I've got to use my time wisely!"

Using her time to the fullest meant not wasting precious moments abiding by the expectations of weirdo prudes who might be watching.

She's dating these men and she has to narrow the playing field down to one in such a short time.

Of course she's going to use physical chemistry as one of many indicators.

Katie's no-nonsense attitude as a 30-year-old woman also extended to the fantasy suites.

She didn't try to play coy when asked about those.

"We're all adults," Katie noted. "I have sex!"

"It's an important part of the relationship in terms of the connection," Katie emphasized.

"But it is also our time to talk about important topics," she added.

Katie continued "or any lingering conversations."

The Fantasy Suites are one of the only times when the lead and a contestant can just talk.

No cameras, no fellow suitors or producers walking up to them.

They can be honest in ways that they could not on screen. But they can also be horny.

"Every single guy was so handsome," Katie raved.

"And I don't have a type," she detailed.

"So," Katie explained, "every man that came in I was like, 'Yes, yes and yes!'"

"They're all such great guys," Katie praised.

"And that's what made it exciting and hard at the same time," she expressed.

A few villains might be easy to send home, but a lot of breakups end in heartbreak.

Katie admitted that "a lot happened that I couldn't have ever predicted."

"It got intense and crazy," she described.

"But I will say, everything happens for a reason," Katie concluded. "And I definitely embraced that."

The Bachelorette has a history of, among other things, being the target of slut-shaming from some weirdo viewers.

There are people who actually believe that someone's personal sexual decisions somehow reflect their moral value.

Good for Katie for following in Hannah Brown's window-boning footsteps and not being worried about prudes think.