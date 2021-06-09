Kanye West and Irina Shayk Vacation in France, Are Apparently Hittin' It

Easy does it?

When it comes to a stunning new report from a variety of outlets, we can now modify this saying to read as follows:

Yeezy does it.

As in: Yeezy does the near-impossible and moves on from Kim Kardashian with someone even more busty and alluring.

This is a complicated way of saying Kanye West and Irina Shayk are apparently a romantic item.

According to TMZ, the rapper and the supermodel celebrated the former's 44th birthday on Tuesday in Provence, France.

They were smiling in this gorgeous region of the country.... they were walking around new a luxury boutique hotel ... and, yes, they were looking very much like lovers.

In fact, as an insider tells this same celebrity gossip website, West and Shayk are "100% romantically together," although "it's unclear how serious they are at this point."

Serious enough, however, to go away as a couple and also serious enough so that numerous sources are confirming this same information.

“They’ve been friends for years,” writes In Touch Weekly, for example. “And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

“Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” someone else said to Us Weekly. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months."

An onlooker, meanwhile, told E! News of Kanye and Irina:

"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures. They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

Shayk appeared in West's music video for the track "Power" in 2010, while she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo.

In 2012, she walked the runway at a Yeezy Fashion Show.

After breaking up with the soccer legend in 2015, she dated Bradley Cooper for four years; the two share a four-year old daughter.

West, for his part, is currently in the midst of a high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The reality star filed in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” as her basis for the split.

Just yesterday, Kim declared she would "love u for life" in honor of her estranged husband's birthday, while Khloe Kardashian hailed Kanye as her "brother for life."

“The filing wasn’t a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming,” an insider told Us Weekly awhile back.

“There is no one person who is exiting the marriage.

"They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work -- that’s why they put this off for so long."

On last Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, meanwhile, we saw Kim break down over her marriage for the first time.

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," an emotional Kardashian explained on the program.

"I feel like a f--king failure and it's like a third f--king marriage.

"Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser."

Prior to his marriage to the former sex tape participant, West dated Amber Rose.

He also had a brief romance with model Selita Ebanks, another Victoria’s Secret model who starred in his “Runaway” music video.

Kim, meanwhile, has been reportedly involved with Van Jones.

We're hoping she gets back together with Ray J now as a form of revenge against Kanye moving on so quickly.