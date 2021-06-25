Kailyn Lowry Reveals Devastating Health Problems, Plans for Fifth Child

Kailyn Lowry, like literally everyone else on the planet, is not a perfect person.

She's said and done tons of things worthy of criticism.

Like really, just heaps and heaps of questionable (at best) things.

Still, also like everyone else on the planet, she doesn't deserve to be shamed for the way her body looks.

Unfortunately, that's been happening a lot in recent years.

If you look at photos of Kailyn back when she was on 16 and Pregnant and compare them to photos of her now, you can see that she's gained some weight.

Makes sense, considering over ten years have passed and she's had four children since then.

After she had her last child, Creed, last year, she started hitting the gym and working on her diet, and she documented that journey on social media.

And now, on Teen Mom 2, we're seeing a different part of that journey.

A part that explains why she's not been able to lose as much weight as she's wanted.

This week on the show, Kailyn explained that "I've noticed some changes in my body lately, and it's been hard."

She mentioned "super heavy periods" and "new challenges with not being able to lose weight," and said that even though she'd really been trying, the weight loss wasn't happening.

She also admitted that she'd been seeing some cruel comments about her body online, which is sad.

So after noticing all of these issues, she decided to consult her doctor, who then gave her a diagnosis that she revealed on the show -- or, well, that she revealed on her podcast, but MTV was filming her while she was recording the podcast.

Kail has PCOS, which stands for polycystic ovary syndrome.

If you watch Teen Mom OG, you're probably familiar with this -- Maci Bookout suffers from it as well.

(If you're a woman or know women, you've probably heard of it too, it's not exactly an uncommon diagnosis.)

As she explained, with PCOS "some people have trouble getting pregnant," and because of it she's "predisposed to diabetes and other things like heart disease."

Another common issue is that the condition makes it "very hard" for people who suffer from it to lose weight, which explains why she's not been as successful as she'd like with that.

So there are two parts to this discussion, the weight loss issue and the fertility issue.

She's spoken more about the weight loss, so let's talk about that first, OK?

On her podcast, she said "I got emotional about the weight gain aspect of it ... I'm still in that overwhelmed state of mind."

"I am struggling," she admitted. "I'd be lying if I said I got the diagnosis, and I started right away exactly what I needed to do because I do know what I need to do, it's not an issue of knowing what I need to do."

The issue is that "My diet isn't super great. I grew up not eating a lot of great foods, and so I think that is part of the problem that I struggle with today."

Another part of it is that her schedule is so hectic that she's been having a hard time changing her diet.

She added that all the "unsolicited advice" from her followers, even if it's given with good intentions, is "not helping. It's making things worse for me."

So all that's definitely fair, right?

It's very well-known that PCOS makes it difficult for people to lose weight, and of course it's hard for her to hear so many people talk about it when she tries to share a cute picture on Instagram or whatever.

But this next part, the part where she talks about the fertility issues associated with PCOS?

Well, that may be a different story.

As we said, she spoke at length about her weight, but she just briefly touched on the topic of fertility ... just long enough to say that she'd been undergoing the process of retrieving and freezing her eggs in case she wants to have another biological child in the future.

Yep, the girl who has taken orders of protection out against all three fathers of her current children, who has been dealing with the aftermath of being arrested for assaulting one of those fathers, is talking about having a fifth child.

Look, we know Kail is just 29, that she has plenty of time to settle down a bit more, do more therapy, and perhaps get to a place where having another child wouldn't be absolutely insane.

But she's been very open about how chaotic her life is right now, to the point where she actually calls her YouTube channel with her own footage of her life "Kail and the Chaos."

Just the thought of her having another child is ... well, it's a lot.

As always, we'll just have to wait and see what happens -- but in the meantime, let's at least quit being jerks about her body, all right?