Kailyn Lowry Reveals Secret Chris Lopez Recording No One's Ever Heard!

Teen Mom 2 fans know that there has been no shortage of drama between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez.

Her two-time baby daddy is also serving up twice the drama, and Kail is giving as good as she gets.

But that doesn't mean that she never gives Chris a chance to explain his side.

In fact, Kailyn has revealed that the only person stopping her ex from speaking to her fans ... is Chris.

Kailyn extended a frankly undeserved olive branch to Chris.

She invited him to participate on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

There, Chris was to discuss their feud and share his perspective.

However, the episode did not go as planned.

Oh, Chris showed up and even spoke.

But according to Kailyn, the audio from Chris was unusable.

This week, Kailyn Lowry went on Instagram Live to explain what happened.

She had received backlash from fans for a while.

They were giving her a hard time about why neither Chris nor Javi Marroquin had appeared on her show.

"I wanted to clear the air really quickly," Kailyn explained.

She also noted: "Javi has been on Coffee Convos not once but twice."

But in order to appease these very strange complaints from fans, she addressed the Chris question.

“And Chris and I actually recorded an episode," Kailyn revealed.

She detailed that they recorded "with [Kailyn’s cohost] Lindsie [Chrisley] for Coffee Convos."

So ... why haven't fans ever heard it?

"Unfortunately, he mumbled his way through it," Kailyn lamented.

"And," she explained, "so we were unable to air that episode.”

Kailyn expressed: “So I just wanted to say that and know what you’re talking about before you talk s--t."

Kailyn is a mother of four, her eldest being 11-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with Jonathan Rivera.

Her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, was fathered by Javi.

Lux, who is 3, and Creed, who is 10 months old, are both sons of Chris Lopez.

Chris has fired back against Kailyn's accusations of mumbling, however.

“We were doing good up until this weekend," he angrily announced on his own podcast.

"We were doing wonderful," Chris added.

"Just a bunch of nonsense," Chris complained

“Next thing you know we got a whole 10-slide… shots thrown at me," he griped.

"Y’all start drama because your show coming out," Chris then accused.

"It’s so corny…" Chris added.

"People ain’t gonna talk about how we were just getting along," he alleged.

Chris concluded: "Because it don’t go with their story."

It is certainly no secret that reality stars are encouraged to make a splash before any season premiere, book sale, or any other opportunity.

But does that mean that Chris didn't speak on the podcast and mumble?

And wasn't Kailyn just responding to fan questions, not deliberately stirring the pot?

Honestly, we don't know all of the answers, and that's okay.

There is one way that Kailyn could potentially clear the air and close the book on this question.

She could release the recording, even if it isn't up to podcast quality standards, so that fans can hear Chris mumble for themselves.