Kailyn Lowry: I Hope I Never See Briana DeJesus Again!

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus has been raging for several years now.

In fact, it's tough to talk about either woman's career without mentioning the other.

But these days, it seems that both Lowry and DeJesus would like to move on from the feud and leave the past in the past.

Of course, it doesn't help matters that they can't seem to stop talking about each other.

In the past, Briana and Kailyn have nearly come to blows while taping the annual Teen Mom 2 reunion shows.

But this year, it seems that the ladies succeeded in keeping their distance from one another.

Unfortunately, they weren't able to refrain from talking about one another after the fact.

Kail opened up about the experience during the most recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

“I will say that, at this last reunion that we filmed, I was feeling pressure to say that I would sit on the couch with Briana,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“I don’t have beef with [Briana],” Kail said.

“I don’t care; it’s water under the bridge at this point, but I still don’t want to be in [her] presence.”

Lowry went on to emphasize that she harbors no ill will toward Bri ... she just hopes she never sees her again.

“I can wish you the best of luck and genuinely mean that, but still not want to be around you,” Kail continued.

“And that’s a boundary that I’m setting. That’s not something that I would be interested in, but I hope that you guys have a great life," she added.

“I hope that y’all are all eating, just not here at my table.”

It seems that Kail really put her money where her mouth is on that one, refusing to speak with Bri each time DeJesus reached out to her.

During a recent Instagram Live, Bri revealed that she's reached out to Kail on several occasions, but each time, her messages received no reply.

In a surprising display of maturity, Bri stated that she fully understands why Kail might still be angry with her.

“I messed around with somebody’s ex-husband, I get it, you hate me for that,” Briana said, referring to her brief relationship with Javi Marroquin.

“I tried to say sorry, I apologized, we are past that. Me and Kail squashed the beef, like there’s no hard feelings about it," she continued.

"Like we literally let it go. I told that ‘you and me cannot be friends, but we can just be cordial, we have to sit at a couch on a reunion, like we can do that.’

Bri went on to reveal that Kail didn't end their friendship -- as there was no friendship to begin with.

She says she reached out with the hope of burying the hatchet, but she now realizes that will never happen.

“Kail doesn’t want to do that,” Bri continued.

“I messed with her ex-husband, whatever, I get it.”

Bri went on to remind her audience that she and Kail were first linked in the media by what DeJesus says is a strange coincidence:

They both went under the knife to receive plastic surgery from the infamous Dr. Miami on the very same day.

DeJesus claims that fans of the show and media outlets both jumped to the false conclusion that she and Lowry must be the best of friends.

“Me and Kail were never friends, never have been friends, me and Kail have never texted each other,” Briana went on to say.

“Me and Kail never sat down for dinner. Me and Kail have never been buddy-buddy. We did one surgery together and everyone thinks we were friends and I f--ked with the girl code for messing around with her ex-husband which I shouldn’t have.

Well, we never would have predicted that this feud would end with Bri admitting that she's at fault.

But then again we never would have predicted that this feud would end, in any way ever!