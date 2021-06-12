Kailyn Lowry Fires Back at Briana DeJesus: She Lies! I'm Not a Thief!

So much for any peace and/or quiet between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

The Teen Mom 2 co-stars are back at it once again.

This time, however, they aren't fighting over any man or any bedroom shenanigans.

Instead, the MTV personalities are in extreme disagreement over Lowry's past actions -- and how she's responding to them in the present.

On Tuesday night's brand new episode of Teen Mom 2, you see, Kailyn was noticeably missing. She simply wasn't featured on the show at all.

According to DeJesus, her rival's absence was due to Lowry demanding that her October 2020 arrest for domestic violence NOT be seen or mentioned in any way, shape or form on the program.

If you recall, Kailyn was taken into custody last fall for allegedly punching baby daddy Chris Lopez after he gave their son a haircut with her permission.

She denied ever getting physical with Lopez, the charges were eventually dropped and Kailyn is now in the legal clear.

But this most recent episode was filmed right around the time of her arrest and Briana alleged on Instagram that Lowry was basically hiding the truth from viewers.

Without citing Kailyn by name, DeJesus told followers that "someone" was "filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with her baby daddy that I was told she was trying to hide."

Getting more specific, Briana added:

"This is back when a child's hair was cut as was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with with Her baby daddy."

DeJesus went on to explain that Teen Mom 2 is meant to be a REALITY show, right?

It's meant to give fans a look the actual lives of its participants, not a few fake and phony and rosy snapshots of just certan aspects of their lives.

"Personally, I feel like if you are too good to film your real life than why would you be own a show that is supposed to be about your real life?" continued DeJesus.

"It just doesn't make any sense and I really would like to see her showing her full, true, authentic life as I'm sure would the viewers. I'm also sure the ratings would reflect it.

"Regardless, she's made her choice to show what she's shown but I just wanted to speak up to make my point known."

As you can see, Briana held little back in her assessment of Lowry, who didn't really fire back against any of these specific allegations.

She was, after all, arrrested... and the show did not, as viewers just learned, air any footage related to what transpired between Lowry and Lopez several months ago.

However, it appears as if DeJesus got one piece of information wrong.

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” Briana alleged on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8.

She added that Kailyn is trying to “cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”

Except... Lowry reportedly assaulted Lopez inside his own home, not anyone else's home.

And this is what Kailyn focused on in herr clapback.

“Can you respond to what Briana is saying? Totally understand if you don’t want to,” one fan asked Lowry via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 10.

“I have never in my entire life broken and entered into anyone’s home,” Kailyn responded, shutting down the allegations.

“Nor have I ever been charged with breaking and entering. Ever.”

This is a true fact.

As we noted above, the assault charges against Kailyn were ultimately dropped as well.

However, prior to the drama going down, Kailyn took to Instagram Stories to share a “before” and “after” photo showing off Lux‘s haircut.

“Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned the “after” photo on September 5, trashing Lopez and concluding simply:

“Control tactic.”

Lowry and Lopez are no longer together, but the latter appears to be spending more time these days than ever before with his sons.

He recently shared a photo with little Lux, seemingly as a way to deny claims that he was some kind of deadbeat dad.