Kailyn Lowry Blasted by Fans: Your Dishonesty is KILLING Teen Mom!

As a whole, the Teen Mom franchise is struggling, and Teen Mom 2 recently got its lowest-ever ratings.

There are a lot of factors involved, and some of them are beyond anyone's control.

However, fans think that some of the blame lies with the stars -- stars who put their reputations over the show.

Right now, fans are putting Kailyn Lowry on blast for preserving her image instead of filming her arrest.

Teen Mom has historically been such a successful series that, well, there are more than one of them.

And for years, Teen Mom 2 was the highest rated series of the bunch.

Each week, the spinoff could reliably pull in over a million viewers.

But that was then. Season 10B's ratings have been abysmal.

The June 1 episode raked in the lowest ratings in the show's history.

Half a million viewers might not sound bad, but it shows how far the series has fallen.

Just two years ago, Teen Mom 2 brought in an average of 900,000 viewers per episode.

Various factors, from changes in the cast to changes in the TV ecosystem to real world changes have fueled this.

But fans also think that some of the stars have the wrong priorities.

In particular, viewers and longtime fans are pointing the finger at Kailyn for prioritizing her image.

"I wanna hear about Kail's arrest," a social media user announced.

They are of course referring to Kailyn's 2020 arrest for an alleged physical confrontation with baby daddy Chris Lopez.

"Kail is fake. She always WANTS TO look good," another chimed in.

That same commenter demanded: "Tell your story Kail good & bad!!!"

Another commenter remarked: "We all do. Too bad she's fake af."

Just last week, one of Kailyn's castmates discussed this.

As you can imagine, Briana DeJesus did not mince words.

In fact, she made Kailyn's arrest sound as dramatic as imaginable.

"Kail doesn't want to film about breaking and entering into Chris momma house," Briana said on Instagram.

She continued: "And beating him for cutting his child's hair."

Briana and Kail's longstanding rivalry makes Briana's version of events no real surprise.

Okay, so what happened was that Kailyn was arrested in September of 2020.

Allegedly, she had punched Chris "several times with a closed fist" on September 4.

This was during a custody exchange of their son, Lux.

Kailyn was arrestd on September 26, more than three weeks later.

The alleged motive was that Chris had cut Lux's long, beautiful hair without Kail's permission.

While that would be an understandable source of fury on her part, it could never excuse violence.

It is of course improtant that Kailyn denied to police that the argument with Chris ever turned physical.

In February of 2021, the world learned that the charges against Kail were dropped.

However, Briana says that Kailyn simply refused to film anything about the arrest.

In Briana's eyes, Kail is robbing viewers of the authenticity that she owes them as a reality star.

"Like someone is filming on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice," she noted.

Briana continued: "when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with her baby daddy."

Briana said that this was a situation "that I was told she was trying to hide."

"This is back when a child's hair was cut as [she] was allegedly arrested," she recalled.

Briana detailed "after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with her baby daddy."

"While I understand all of us want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names," Briana said.

She then shaded: "(and someone takes pride in her brand and her podcasts)."

Briana expressed that "at the end of the day she shouldn't try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life."