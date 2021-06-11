Kailyn Lowry: Abortions are NOT a Form of Birth Control, Ladies!

Kailyn Lowry has a message she'd like to send to all other women out there.

It's a controversial message.

And we're not sure if it's based on any kind of hard evidence.

But it's definitely a message, of that much we can be certain.

On the latest edition of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Lowry got into a conversation with co-host Vee Rivera over what may be the most sensitive topic out there:

Abortion.

Lowry at first made it clear when she stands on this issue.

"Totally your body your choice- 1,000 percent," she said on air.

Okay, bingo. There you go.

Agree or disagree with Kailyn, she at least didn't mince words and was willing to put her opinion out there for everyone to hear, right?

Sort of.

The Teen Mom 2 star then issued a quasi qualifier.

"But when you're using abortions as birth control, that's where I have a problem," Lowry added.

To be fair to Kailyn, this is not a wholly uncommon stance.

There are a lot of people out there who are critical of women who casually have unprotected sex because they just plan on getting an abortion if they get an unwanted pregnancy.

The thing is... it's unclear just how many women out there actually have unprotected sex because they just plan on getting an abortion if they get an unwanted pregnancy.

By all accounts, getting an abortion is an enormous decision, one that females wrestle with for many days and one that leaves them emotionally scarred -- if they choose to go through it.

There's very little reason to believe that almost anyone out there has a cavalier attitude about terminating her pregnancy.

Lowry's comment, meanwhile, stands out for one especially notable reason:

She freely admitted in the past to coming awfully close to getting an abortion of her own.

Back in the fall of 2020, the MTV perrsonality revealed she considered this act while pregnant with her fourth son, Creed.

What made her have the baby, her second with ex Chris Lopez?

"I needed to look at this [ultrasound] and really understand the magnitude of what I'm about to go through with," Lowry told Entertainment Tonight in October, adding:

"I just wanted to make sure that I'm doing what's best for me. And once I saw this little baby on the the screen I said:

"'I can't do this and I know that I'm capable of being a good mom of four, so I'm going to walk out of here.'"

The Teen Mom cast memberr added that Lopez knew she had thought about an abortion, but wasn't "part of the conversation."

Kailyn has said on more than one occasion that he hasn't been part of the lives of either of his sons, either.

Lowry has four kids altogther, by three different men, but she may not be done procreating.

She may be added to her immediate family at some point.

"I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children.

"But I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that’s what I want," Kailyn told Us Weekly a little while ago.

Lowry shares son Isaac with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin and her two other sons, Lux and Creed, with Lopez.