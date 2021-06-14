Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey: Does New Pic Confirm She's Pregnant?!

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey may or may not be expecting their first child together.

While social media users wonder about the state of the latter's womb, however, one thing appears to be certain:

The newlyweds aren't afraid to get pretty darn physical with each other!

They are husband and wife now, after all, which means their hands and lips (and even other body parts, wink, wink) are very much allowed to cross over and touch their partner.

Because Justin and Claire got married in February, and because most observers assume this is an arranged union with the express purpose of the 19-year old and 20-year old cranking out as many kids as possible... many folks assume Spivey is already pregnant.

What has prompted such speculation?

Even just this brand new Instagram photo, for one thing, as it depicts Claire laying a giant smooch on her young husband's cheek.

In celebration of their impending child, perhaps?

Aside from the snapshot immediately above, though, readers have a couple of other reasons to think Spivey is pregnant.

She recently wore a flowing dress in a family photo.

She just started an online retail shop that sells baby clothing.

Oh, and someone just congratulated Claire on her baby, too!

The pregnancy rumor mill started churning in earnest late last week after Spivey remarked on a picture of her sister-in-law, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, cradling her gorgeous baby daughter Evy-Mae.

"Such a precious photo!!" Claire wrote.

Not long afterwards, someone left the following note in the same Comments section.

"Congratulations! I know it's not officially announced but I hope you are feeling super good," it reads, as you can see right here:

The message has since been deleted, but not before it was captured for all of eternity on the World Wide Web.

"Claire's pregnant," wrote one Duggar fan after viewing the congratulatory note, while another agreed and chimed in with the following:

"Nobody is surprised."

IF Claire is pregant, it's true. We all saw this coming as soon as the pair exchanged vows, didn't we?

"As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed," wrote Spivey as a caption to a photo of her and her young husband in April.

The two tied the knot in Texas -- where they now reside, close to Claire's parents -- on February 26, mere months afterr getting engaged in October.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be," Duggar and Spivey stated after making their lifelong committment and, presumably, shortly before they had sex for the first time.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like."

The youngsters now know what real lovemaking looks like, as well.

And if they did, indeed, make unprotected love on the night of their wedding... and got pregnant as a result... this would mean that Spivey is about three-and-a-half months along.

And it would also therefore mean that Spivey is right around the time in her pregnancy where the medical odds say she's safe and unlikely to miscarry the fetus.

Which is when most women announce their blessed news to the world.

So keep refreshing those browsers, everyone.

We'll break the Claire Spivey pregnant news as soon as it becomes confirmed by the newlyweds themselves.

Until then, feel free to speculate wildly -- but please do so in a respectful manner.