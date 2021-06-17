Josie Bates Says Newborn Is Still in NICU, Has "Rare Blood Condition"

Josie Bates has an update on the status of her newborn daughter.

Unfortunately, it's not an especially positive one.

As reported earlier this week, Bates and Kelton Balka welcomed their second child over this past weekend -- just about a year after losing a child due to a miscarriage.

"Welcome to the world, Hazel Sloane!" Bates wrote as a simple way to confirm the blessed news.

She added of the baby, who arrived at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18 inches in length:

"After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel’s arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!

"The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson’s incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center.

"We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms."

On Wednesday, however, the Bringing Up Bates cast member shared on Instagram that little Hazel is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after developing a "type of jaundice" related to a "rare blood condition."

"Routine bloodwork in the first trimester revealed that Hazel's pregnancy was complicated by an exceedingly rare blood condition, unlike anything the doctors had seen before," explained the 21-year old as a caption to the following snapshot.

"Basically, for reasons unknown and possibly as a result of our previous miscarriage, Josie's blood and Hazel's were fighting against each other."

Continued Bates:

"We consulted with specialists, prayed, and put our tiny daughter's life in His loving hands.

"God answered prayers, she overcame odds, & all tests began to be overwhelmingly reassuring.

"However, shortly after her birth, she began to show signs that her body needed extra help due to complications from her condition.

"She developed a type of jaundice unique to her situation, & we transported to the Children's Hospital NICU in the early hours of the morning, where she is being monitored by teams of highly skilled doctors and nurses."

The reality star, who is also mom to 22-month old daughter Willow Kristy, added that the newborn is "stable in every other way."

However, she continues to require "supportive care to help bring down her bilirubin levels, while her body slowly removes the antibodies fighting against her blood."

"We praise God for his mercies & pray that her condition remains stable and continues to improve," concluded Bates.

"We covet your prayers with us & are so grateful for the love and community that surrounds us here."

Bates announced in January that she and Balka were expecting their second child.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!" Bates wrote at the time, posting a montage of pictures from a confetti-filled photo shoot.

A month later, the husband and wife announced that another girl was on the way.

"God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally hold her," wrote Bates shortly after Hazel was born.

We'll continue to hold Josie and her loved ones in our thoughts.

We're thinking of you, guys.

Prayers up.