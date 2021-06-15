Josie Bates and Kelton Balka Welcome 2nd Child! Meet Their Rainbow Baby!

She's here, folks!

And she's perfect.

On Monday, Josie Bates and Kelton Balka announced they had welcomed their child into the world, just underr a year since revealing they had lost their previous baby to a miscarriage.

"Welcome to the world, Hazel Sloane!" Bates wrote as a caption to the phots immediately above and below.

The reality star told Us Weekly that the newborn arrived at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.

"After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel’s arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!" added Bates on Instagram.

"The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson’s incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center."

Bates and Balka, both 25 years old, got married in October 2018 and became parents less than one year later when their first daughter, Willow, was born; she is now 22 months.

"We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms," continued Josie online.

"God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally hold her.

"We are enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding with her, but we also cannot wait to introduce Hazel to her big sister Willow!

"It has been a huge blessing to have family and friends here supporting us and checking on us, sending meals, flowers, and so many prayers! We have felt so much love and our hearts are so full!"

Back in September, Bates broke the awful miscarriage news as follows:

“Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks.

"There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home.

"Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life. In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.”

Four months later, the UPtv personality shared her pregnancy news, noting that her baby-to-be was “healthy” and “developing perfectly.”

“We are so filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!" wrote the expecting parent in Januarry.

"Though there are still fears, concerns and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one...

"We are overjoyed start this new year with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four in early summer!"

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

We are so very happy for Josie Bates and Kelton Balka!