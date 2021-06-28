Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson: Have They Gone Into Hiding Amid Josh Scandal?!

The members of the Duggar family have been behaving rather strangely in recent months.

Obviously, the Duggars always behave strangely, but the past year has seen Jim Bob and company taking their weirdness to new heights.

It all began in November of 2019, when agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a car dealership owned by Josh Duggar.

We now know that the agents found dozens of graphic images and videos depicting children as young as 18 months old.

The Duggars have been aware of Josh's crimes for quite some time, but it was only after the 33-year-old was arrested on child pornography charges in April that they began to really worry.

After a year of keeping a lower profile than usual, some of the Duggars have now gone off the grid completely.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are among them.

The couple share an Instagram account, and as many fans have already pointed out, they haven't posted anything since November of 2020.

Seven months is a long time for anyone to disappear from social media, but it's particularly surprising in the case of Josiah and Lauren, who used to delight in sharing their lives with fans, sometimes posting several times a day.

Several fans have taken to the comments seeking assurance that Josiah and Lauren are okay.

Thus far, however, their queries have received no response.

“Can you keep posting about your lives and cute baby?! I love Lauren and Josiah!” one fan wrote.

“Does anyone know why their last post was in November?” another asked.

In all likelihood, Josiah and Lauren have simply decided to step away from the spotlight as a result of the media storm that's currently engulfing his family.

But it's not hard to see why fans might be worried.

Obviously, we can't say for certain that all is well in Josiah and Lauren's world, but it seems to us that the couple is knowingly sending a message without saying anything.

While Josiah has long been regarded as one of the most rebellious Duggars, he would never come out and publicly make a statement condemning Josh or his parents.

But by remaining silent and refusing to comment on the family's current scandal, he's making it clear that he's not going out of his way to offer any sort of support to the guilty parties.

And yes, we used the plural there, because if Jim Bob and Michelle hadn't spent years enabling and defending their eldest son and protecting him from prosecution, then he likely wouldn't have been able to continue committing crimes.

So has Josiah finally had enough of his parents' sketchy behavior?

Well, we can't jump to that conclusion solely based on the fact that he hasn't been posting on Instagram lately.

But if Josiah really has turned against his folks, the news wouldn't come as a total shock to Duggar fans.

For one, as we mentioned earlier, Josiah has been rebelling against his father for several years.

And that's not the only reason to believe that Josiah and Jim Bob are no longer on the same page.

For several years now, Jim Bob's control over the lives of his adult children has been in rapid decline.

Jill Duggar has completely cut ties with her father, and Jinger Duggar has been open about the fact that her relationship with her parents has become quite strained.

Josiah has long had a close relationship with both sisters, and it's not outlandish to think that he might have joined them in turning their backs on Jim Bob.

And the patriarch's role in the latest Josh scandal might have been in the nail in the coffin for Josiah and Jim Bob's relationship.

As the Duggars continue to back away from social media, it'll be harder than ever to discern what's going on within this already-secretive family.

But whatever the case, it's clear that the entire Counting On clan is in a state of upheaval.

And the situation is likely to get far worse before it gets any better.