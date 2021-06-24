Josh Duggar's Brother-in-Law is Courting His Guardians' Daughter: WTF?

Despite the recent request by Josh Duggar that his trial be postponed until next year, the trial is expected to begin in the coming months.

Until the court says otherwise, Josh remains at the home of family friends and fellow cult members.

His home confinement with the family has gotten even weirder than it already was.

Josh's brother-in-law is now dating that couple's daughter. What?!

We know that tangled family tree stuff can be complicated, but don't worry: this is fairly simple.

Josh is married to Anna Duggar, whose maiden name is Anna Keller.

Anna has a 22-year-old younger brother named David.

David Keller took to Instagram to reveal the identity of the woman whom he is courting.

"Hey everyone," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'd like you to meet Hannah Reber!" he shared.

(We apologize for the light mode screenshot)

"I have really enjoyed getting to know her," David expressed.

"God gives good Gifts. James 1:17," he added.

He referred to a verse that shares that all "good and perfect" gifts are divine in origin.

The revelation was a little jarring.

Because Hannah Reber is the adult daughter of LaCount and Maria Reber.

Josh's home confinement has taken place in the Reber household.

Hannah's parents aren't just sheltering Josh; they are entrusted with supervising him to some degree.

They must report to the court if Josh violates any of the conditions of his home confinement.

Additionally, many fans suspect that Hannah may live there in the house.

Though she is an adult, members of this cult are not viewed in that light until marriage.

Additionally, she previously taught piano lessons in the home -- but can no longer bring minors there, for obvious reasons.

“If I’m getting this straight, [Josh's] brother-in-law is courting the daughter of [Josh's] guardians????" remarked one Redditor.

The social media denizen then asked: "Is this not a conflict of interest??"

“It’s just such a twisted circle," observed another commenter.

“If they get married then [Josh] is her brother-in-law. Vom," one pointed out.

“The Rebers also welcomed sex pest to their home," another Reddit user noted.

That same commenter continued: "They don’t have the moral ground to stand on.”

The reason that this is a big deal isn't simply that it's a shock that this relationship exists.

After all, the Rebers are close with the Duggars and others in the cult, so naturally they would know the Kellers.

In insular communities that regard the outside world with suspicion, your dating pool is pretty small.

The reason that people are so weirded out is because this is a reminder of how interconnected everyone involved is.

That's not a coincidence.

All of this happened as the Rebers appear to be doing a favor for Jim Bob.

The Rebers aren't letting a total stranger who's a sexual predator into their home.

They're letting a family friend who's a sexual predator into their home.

They know his family -- and through the Kellers, may become an indirect part of it.

However, some fans have raised the question.

Is David's courtship with Hannah intended as some sort of reward for the Rebers?

The theory is totally unproven, but makes a twisted kind of sense.

Jim Bob is an influential man, and Anna is standing by her husband 100%.

Members of these cults control their adult children in ways that most of us cannot even imagine.

It is not inconceivable to think that perhaps, through Anna or Jim Bob or both, David was nudged to date Anna as a thank-you to LaCount.