Josh Duggar Requests Trial Postponement, Still Thinks He's Being Framed

To most of the world, the Josh Duggar child pornography trial is basically a formality.

It seems obvious that Josh is guilty of the crimes he's been accused of, as it was his work computer where federal agents discovered dozens of videos and images depicting children as young as 18 months old.

But for Josh and his family, the case is much more complex than it appears.

They believe the 33-year-old father of three is innocent of all of the charges against him.

And they believe that they'll be able to prove it in court.

Currently, Josh is out on bail, and he's been staying with friends of Jim Bob's as he awaits the start of his trial, which is set to begin in July.

(The judge at his bail hearing wisely decided that Josh should not be permitted to share a roof with any children.)

But Josh and his lawyers are now arguing that the trial is much too soon, and they haven't had sufficient time to prepare.

Now they're asking the judge to push back the start of his trial until 2022.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Josh's lawyers filed the postponement request late last week, but the judge has not yet given his decision on the matter.

“The defense requests a trial date in or after February 2022 to give Duggar sufficient time to fully prepare a defense in this case and due to certain scheduling conflicts during the remainder of 2021," the filing reads.

Not only do Josh's lawyers believe they can prove his innocence, they also believe that an evidentiary hearing -- which would include testimony from Josh's alleged victims -- would “obviate the need for a trial.”

The minors involved in the case will not be made to testify in open court.

Instead, they will be interviewed in a less public setting, and the transcripts of the conversations will be read in court.

The Duggars and Josh's lawyers seem to be certain of his innocence.

But the high-priced legal team told the judge last week that they need more time to “pursue certain investigative leads based on the discovery.”

Also, since so much of the case against Josh is based on evidence found on his computer, Josh’s lawyers have “retained an independent computer forensic expert who must conduct a computer forensic examination of each of the devices at issue – a time-consuming process that requires review at a government facility for the one device the Government alleged contained child p0rnography.”

And how would a stash of illicit images of young children end up on Josh's computer without his knowledge?

Well, it seems the Duggars believe that Josh is the victim of a vast conspiracy,

Insiders say Anna Duggar is convinced that Josh has been framed by the Biden administration and would not be in his current situation has Donald Trump been reelected.

Obviously, that theory is absurd to the point of being laughable.

But it also offers a depressing insight into how much sway Josh and the Duggars hold over Anna, who is currently pregnant with her seventh child.

For years, Duggar critics wondered why Anna would stay married to a man who was guilty of so many atrocities.

Now, it seems clear that Josh and his family have become experts at gaslighting the poor woman.

As for the possible delay to the start of Josh's trial, it seems likely that the judge will grant the request for a postponement.

Of course, for the alleged victims, that means that this nightmare will drag on even longer.

But Josh and his parents have already demonstrated many times that they don't care about anyone outside of their family.