Josh Duggar: What Do His Kids Know About His Alleged Crimes?

For the past two months, Josh Duggar has been making daily tabloid headlines.

As you've probably heard by now, the 33-year-old father of six (with a seventh on the way) was arrested on child pornography charges in April.

Currently, Josh is living with friends of Jim Bob Duggar's as he awaits his trial, which is set to beginn in July.

The Duggar family has weathered countless scandals in the past, but it's almost impossible to imagine their wholesome, family-friendly image will survive this latest debacle.

The details of Josh's depravity have been reported in all types of media outlets, and they've been a frequent discussion on social media.

Common questions among those who have been following the case closely include -- what does his family think of it all, and how do they justify their continued support of a sexual predator?

And it seems the answers vary depending on which family member you have in mind.

As far as anyone can tell, Josh's wife and parents simply refuse to believe that he's guilty.

Insiders say they've bought into a bizarre conspiracy theory which holds that Josh was framed by the Biden administration.

They've offered no information with regard to why an American president would target a disgraced former reality TV star, but it appears they have little doubt that Josh was set up.

As for the younger generation, the consensus seems to be that they're totally in the dark about this situation.

It would be impossible for most families to keep the situation a secret, but then again, the Duggars aren't most families.

Secular entertainment is usually off-limits to all Duggar children.

That means no TV and no internet.

And obviously, such an insular lifestyle makes it easier for Anna and others to keep the Josh story under wraps.

Of course, the media is not the Duggars' only concern here.

Josh was taken into custody in April, and while he's been released on bail pending his trial, he's still not permitted to live with Anna and his children.

The judge at Josh's bail hearing wisely decided that he should not be allowed to cohabit with minors as he awaits trial.

So Josh is currently living with the Reber family, friends of Jim Bob's whose two children are already grown.

It can't be easy for Anna to explain Josh's absence to her six children.

The oldest three children are 11, 10, and 8.

They're old enough to have questions and to understand that something is seriously amiss.

So Anna has to tell them something -- but you can be certain it's not the full story.

Maybe she feeds them the Biden frame-up lie, or maybe she goes with the old stand-by and tells them Daddy's away on business.

Whatever the case, it won't be easy for Anna to keep this secret much longer.

Once the trial begins, Josh's sorry mug will be plastered all over the media even more than it is now.

News outlets are certain to storm northwest Arkansas, and Anna will probably be in the courtroom every day to support her husband -- who she believes is innocent.

It's anyone's guess what Anna will tell the kids at that point.

But one thing is for certain -- it won't be the whole truth.