Josh Duggar: Child Victims Will NOT Be Identified ... But WILL Testify Against Him

It's been almost two months since Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges.

For obvious reasons, Josh has been keeping a low profile since then.

But soon, he'll be dragged back into the spotlight for what's sure to be a horrifying and illuminating trial.

Josh is due back in court in July, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Duggar is facing 20 years in prison for his crimes, and prison tends to be a very difficult ordeal for child sex offenders.

Sources say Josh's father, Jim Bob, has hired him a team of top-notch criminal defense attorneys.

Isn't it funny how Jim Bob will protect his son who's been accused of multiple sex crimes, but disowns his daughter for drinking alcohol?

Anyway, Josh's pricey legal team will definitely be fighting an uphill battle.

Federal agents found dozens of explicit images and videos on Josh's computer, and some of them portrayed children as young as 18 months.

Frankly, it's amazing that Jim Bob was able to find a reputable Arkansas lawyer who would be willing to represent Josh.

The trial is still weeks away, but both sides have already begun preparing for what's sure to be a very high-profile case.

Earlier this week, we learned that Josh's victims will testify against him.

Fortunately, they won't be doing so in open court, which would obviously be a highly traumatic experience for children who have already endured horrific abuse.

And according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, the children and their families have received guarantees from the court that they will be able to remain anonymous throughout the trial.

A Protective Order Concerning Child Victim and Witness Privacy was filed by prosecutors on June 11.

The DA's office has also agreed to share with Josh's defense team all of the evidence discovered during closed-door interviews with the victims.

Both sides agreed to the arrangement n order to “avoid information that identifies or could be used to identify a child victim or witness.”

Once the transcripts of the interviews are delivered to the court, they will be placed under seal, meaning that they'll be inaccessible to anyone who is not directly involved in the court proceedings on a given day.

The protective order applies not only to written transcripts, but also to anything that's deemed “Sensitive Information” including, but not limited to, “written documentation, electronic data and video or audio recordings.”

While portions of the transcripts will be read in court, the witnesses will be referred to anonymously using names such as "Witness #1," etc.

It's an interesting turn of events, as the fact that there are children testifying may indicate that Josh had a role in creating the illicit photos and videos.

Whatever the case, in a rare stroke of basic human decency, Josh “agrees to be bound by all terms [of the protective order]," according to court documents filed earlier this week.

Currently, Josh is living with friends of Jim Bob's, as he awaits trial.

Thankfully, he is not allowed to live in his own home, as the judge that granted his parole ruled that he should not be permitted to share a roof with anyone under the age of 18.