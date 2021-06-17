Josh Duggar Arrest is "Destroying" His Entire Family, Insider Says

As you've probably heard by now, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges back in April.

The 33-year-old father of six (with a seventh on the way) is currently awaiting his trial, which is set to begin in July.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Needless to say, the stakes couldn't be much higher.

But it seems that no matter what the judge decides, the Duggar family will have a hard time recovering from the devastation it's suffered over the past six weeks.

Obviously, there's nothing good about the situation that Josh created.

However, the rest of the country can look forward to a Duggar-free future, thanks to his appalling actions.

Insiders say the family has never been placed under greater strain.

While there's been no formal announcement from TLC, it looks as tough the Duggars' reality show Counting On has been canceled.

The past four seasons of the series have premiered on the network in either June or July, but here we are in summer with no return date.

And it's not just the Duggars' future in media that's in jeopardy.

No, according to YouTuber and journalist Katie Joy, the bonds that hold the Duggars together have never been weaker.

“This is destroying the family. The division is widening," Joy tweeted this week.

She said that's a direct quote from an insider who's close to the family.

Joy references divisions that already existed in the family and alleges that Josh's arrest has made them even more pronounced.

Before the world learned of Josh's alleged predilection for child pornography, several members of the Duggar clan were already at odds with one another.

In fact, Jill Duggar has completely cut ties with her parents due to disagreements over money and lifestyle choices.

Now, Josh's arrest has driven an even deeper wedge between Duggar parents and Duggar children.

The replies to the tweet were mostly of the "good riddance" variety, but some fans remain loyal to this troubled tribe.

“This is so sad. Family rifts are so difficult for everyone," one person wrote.

"I will seriously pray for them and their healing. Josh needs to pay for what he did so the rest of his family can heal and move on.”

“God I want to know who’s on which side so bad lol," a second commenter added.

"A family member who continually does like josh does divides a family," a third chimed in.

Usually when the Duggars are in crisis, they circle the wagon, present a united front, and reveal as little as possible about their situation.

But this time is different.

This time, there's a court date involved, and details are soon to be made public whether Jim Bob and company want it or not.

We'll find out more about the allegations that led to Josh's arrest, of course.

But we'll also find out which members of the family have remained loyal to Josh despite the many atrocities of which he's been accused.