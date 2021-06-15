Josh Duggar: Child Victims to Testify Against Reality Star at Trial

When Josh Duggar got arrested on child pornography charges, it was widely assumed that the 33-year-old would be headed to prison for a very long time.

But his trial won't begin until July, and there's always a chance he could beat the charges.

Josh's parents hired him a top shelf lawyer, and he might go with the strategy of arguing that Josh has been framed by people who hate his family.

It may sound ridiculous, but apparently that's what Jim Bob and company actually believe.

But while he have a rough idea of what the defense's strategy might look like, little is known about how the prosecution might make its case against Josh.

It may sound like an open-and-shut scenario -- after all, federal agents found dozens of graphic photos on Josh's computer, some featuring children as young as 18 months.

However, Josh is a pseudo-celebrity with an all-star legal team, which means anything could happen.

And so, the district attorney's office is pulling out all the stops and gathering testimony from Duggars' young victims.

According to documents obtained by UK tabloid The Sun, the children will give their testimony behind closed doors, so as to “avoid information that identifies or could be used to identify a child victim or witness."

Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom, but the judge is taking no chances with regard to the possibility that the witnesses might be identified by the press.

Testimony will be given in a closed-door deposition, with transcripts delivered "under seal" to the judge.

The children's names will not be used, and they will instead be referred to using generic monikers such as "Minor Victim 1."

This is an unexpected development, as it was believed that Josh had not had any personal contact with his victims.

The belief was that they were abused and exploited in a different part of the world, and Josh was part of an international child porn ring.

Obviously, in a just world, that alone would be enough to lock Josh up for the rest of his natural life.

But some who have been following the case closely believe that the testimony may be an indication that Josh has, in some way, interacted with the children.

He has not been charged with additional acts of molestation (Josh molested five young girls while he was still in his teens, but he suffered no legal consequences), so it's unlikely that he played a role in producing the photos and videos.

So is it possible that he knew his latest victims in some other way?

We probably won't have an answer to that question until the case goes to trial next month.

In the meantime, Josh is staying with friends of Jim Bob's while he awaits his trial.

Josh is unable to live in the home he previously shared with Anna and his six children (she's currently pregnant with her seventh), as he is not permitted to share a roof with minors.

Thankfully, it seems like the court is beginning to realize just what kind of monstrous predator they're dealing with.