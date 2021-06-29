Josh Duggar Arrest, Trial: Will They Be Featured on Counting On?

TLC appears to have a decision to make.

Will the cable network do the right and moral thing and cancel Counting On forever because the family at the center of this reality show does not deserve a platform and/or any sort of large paycheck?

Or...

Will the cable network think it has been gifted with perhaps the most headline-making storyline in reality show history and green light a new season that focuses on the ongoing Josh Duggar drama?

Thus far, executives have not said a word.

They have not announced that Counting On will return for a new season.

But they haven't said the program's run is over, either, not even after Duggar was arrested in late April on two counts of child pornography charges.

When fans last left the Duggars in early 2020, the enormous family was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, while also celebrating various new courtships.

Since then?

Justin Duggar married Claire Spivey.

Jedidiah Duggar married Katey Nakatsu.

Jana Duggar possibly got engaged to Stephen Wissman.

And, as always, a handful of Duggar women and/or Duggar in-laws announced they were pregnant.

Still, though, let's be frank, shall we?

Any discussion about these infamous relatives at this point immediately turns to Josh Duggar.

He's accused of downloading hundreds of photos/videos of minors as young as 18 months old, with new details having recently emerged in regard to the truly heinous nature of this material.

According to federal authorities, at least one video Josh allegedly downloaded in 2019 featured a one-year old getting raped.

It's too horrific too comprehend. It's nearly too horrific to even type out.

At this point, Josh is schedueld to go on trial on July 6, although his defense lawyers and the prosecution are currently negotiating to push the trial back.

As far as 2022, as Duggar's side would prefer? Or just until the fall, as his opponents are angling for?

No decision has been made just yet.

Over the last few months, meanwhile, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed a new baby.

Moreover, Jinger Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo announced the arrival of their baby girl ... and Claire Spivey is almost definitely pregnant with Justin Duggar's first kid.

So it's not as though a new Counting On season would be lacking for storylines.

It would just seem awfully silly and willfully ignorant for the series to air upcoming episodes that do not mention Josh Duggar's plight -- at pretty much every turn.

Granted, he doesn't star on the show.

But his loved ones do and each one has responded to Josh's arrest with a statement of concern.

TLC would be doing a grave injustice if it simply pretend Josh doesn't exist next season.

Then again, it's been made evident time and time again of late:

TLC is all about doing grave injustices by keeping certain shows and certain people on the air.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network simply said after Duggar's arrest.

“19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC cancelled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then.”