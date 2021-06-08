Josh Duggar: Will His Sisters Sue Him For Sexual Assault?

It's been six weeks since Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, and it seems more and more like this latest scandal will bring about the end of the Duggars' media empire.

Sure, Josh has been involved in numerous revolting scandals in the past, but this one is different.

Much different.

For one, it looks as though Josh will, more likely than not, be going to prison for as much as 20 years.

Barring an unforeseen technicality, it's nearly impossible to imagine him beating these charges.

On top of that, this current situation is causing Duggar detractors to re-examine the family's scandals.

Chief among them, of course, was the revelation that Josh molested five young girls while he was still in his teens.

Four of the victims were his sisters, and the fifth was a family babysitter.

Shockingly, the Duggars were permitted to remain on TLC, even after it was revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle helped Josh avoid prosecution for his crimes.

The network canceled 19 Kids and Counting, but that turned out to be a largely symbolic gesture.

Within months, the family was back on the air with the series that was originally titled Jill and Jessa: Counting On.

The title was later shortened to just Counting On, reportedly at the behest of Jim Bob, who wanted the series to focus on the entire family (i.e., him and Michelle) and not just two of his daughters.

It was the latest indignity suffered by two young women who had been victimized by their father and brother since childhood.

And now, it seems they might finally be fighting back.

On the Duggar Nation Facebook group and elsewhere, there's been talk of Jill and Jessa filing suit against Josh for the pain he inflicted on them in childhood.

"Is there a statute of limitations to report sexual abuse in the state of Arkansas?" one user wrote this week.

"Asking because some of the adult Duggar girls are apparently trying to sue AGAIN for what Josh did (to them).

"Frankly they had every opportunity to sue up until now," this person continued.

"I also don't think they realize that Jim Blob will get upset and will likely write them off if they attempt in any way to retaliate against 'golden boy' Josh," the post concluded.

There's generally no statute of limitations for civil suits involving rape and sexual assault.

So the amount of time that's passed likely would not prevent Jill and Jessa from suing their brother.

As for the other concerns, it's true that Jill and Jessa could have filed suit at any point, but they may not have felt that they had the freedom to do so until recently.

Jill has cut off all contact with her parents, and Derick Dillard's feud with Jim Bob has been cited as the main reason for the rift.

However, several insiders have indicated that Jill is deeply upset about her parents' handling of Josh's sex crimes.

As for Jessa, it seems she's been re-traumatized by the events of the last two months.

This week, Josh's creepy comments about Jessa have resurfaced, much to the horror of anyone with a sense of basic decency.

"I'm watching you," Josh commented on a pic of Jessa and Ben Seewald during their courtship.

Josh added the "eyes" emoji, which is often used to convey sexual desire.

He also made comments about how incest is not looked down upon in Arkansas during an episode of 19 Kids and Counting.

If Jill and Jessa were to sue, there would be no going back for them.

The bridge between the women and their parents were remain forever incinerated.

No doubt there was a time when taking such an open hostile action against their own family would be unthinkable to both women.

But thankfully, those days are long gone.