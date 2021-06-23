John McAfee Dead of Apparent Prison Suicide; Controversial Tech Mogul Was 75

Whether or not you know his name, you've probably used John McAfee's products, which include a wide range of popular antivirus software.

And if you are familiar with McAfee, then you're probably aware that his eccentric and possibly criminal behavior has long overshadowed his successes as an entrepreneur and programmer.

In October of 2020, McAfee was arrested in Spain on tax evasion charges, and today he was found dead in his cell of an apparent suicide.

But conspiracy theorists are already expressing doubts about the official explanation, as McAfee has spent the past several years predicting that he would be assassinated by the US government.

In November of 2019, McAfee -- who had been a controversial and combative figure throughout his adult life -- tweeted that he expected to be murdered and had gotten a tattoo reading "WHACKD" as a precaution.

"Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself," he wrote.

"I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm."

The situation is drawing comparisons to the death of Jeffrey Epstein, another controversial businessman who committed suicide in prison following a life of bizarre escapades.

Many who raised questions about Epstein's suicide are now clamoring for an investigation into McAfee's death.

And the similarities between the two men do not end with the strange circumstances of their deaths.

Like Epstein, McAfee was an international jet-setter whose bizarre and controversial sex life frequently made tabloid headlines.

McAfee spoke openly about his fondness for orgies and group sex parties.

In 2012, McAfee was deported from Guatemala, and shortly after his return flight to the US landed in Miami, he was propositioned by Janice Dyson, a prostitute 30 years his junior.

Shortly thereafter, McAfee and Dyson got married and remained together until the time of his death.

Throughout his life, McAfee was at the center of numerous criminal investigations, involving everything from financial crimes to sexual assault.

He was also active in the world of politics, launching two long-shot bids for the US presidency as a member of the Libertarian Party.

While the circumstances of McAfee's death will likely fuel conspiracy theories for years to come, the fact is, suicide remains the most likely cause of his demise.

His death took place just hours after the Spanish government agreed to extradite McAfee to the US.

McAfee knew that he would face trial when he landed on American, and that the charges against him could result in decades behind bars.

At the age of 75, having led just about the most eventful life one can live, he likely made the decision to take his own life rather than face further imprisonment.

McAfee was unquestionably one of the most divisive figures of the 21st century, and if Twitter is any indication, the public reaction to his death has been very mixed.

Some are celebrating the demise of a cruel sadist, while others are mourning the loss of one of the world's most outspoken eccentrics.

But whether they loved him or hated him, the whole world is still talking about John McAfee.