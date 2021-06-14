Jinger Duggar: Fans Think Josh's Arrest Snapped Her Out of Her Depression

In many ways, Jinger Duggar is unlike anyone else in her family.

The 27-year-old mother of two first gained a reputation as a rebel when she cast aside her family's strict dress code and started wearing pants instead of the Duggar women's customary floor-length skirts.

Of course, she was free to do so only with the blessing of her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, because the misogyny runs deep in the Duggars' patriarchal world.

But compared to the men who have been victimizing Jinger since childhood, Jeremy is a full-blown feminist.

As you've no doubt heard by now, Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges back in April.

The 33-year-old is currently awaiting trial.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

And of course, this is not the first time that Josh has been exposed as a sexual predator.

In 2015, the world learned that Josh had molested five young girls -- four of whom were his sisters.

Jinger was among those who were molested by Josh, and we can only imagine the torment she experienced when her parents prioritized protecting the perpetrator over the needs of the victims.

Insiders say Jinger has cut ties with Josh, and thankfully, she lives in Los Angeles, which means she's been able to maintain a considerable distance from her toxic parents.

We imagine that Jinger is experiencing a flurry of mixed emotions these days, and many fans have expressed concerns about her mental health in recent weeks.

In most cases, this was not meant as a knock against Jinger, but rather an acknowledgment of the fact that she's going through an extraordinarily difficult time.

Possibly as a subtle acknowledgment of those concerns, Jinger posted the photo above over the weekend.

In addition to the worries about how she's handling the Josh situation, there have been rumors of trouble within Jinger and Jeremy's marriage.

Fortunately, many of those fears were assuaged by Jinger's latest selfie, and fans were quick to express their relief and offer words of support.

“Jinger you look so healthy," one follower wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Your eyes look so pretty Jinger!” a second commenter observed.

“You two look so happy, California suits you," a third chimed in.

In case you had any doubt that Jinger is among the most beloved Duggars -- if not the most beloved -- a quick scroll through the comments on her latest post will serve as all the evidence you need that this woman is seriously popular:

“Such a Beautiful couple!" one fan commented.

“What God has brought together is beautiful! His love shines through both of you, precious couple," another added.

“They are the best couple and she is the best Duggar girl ever she should be a model," yet another offered.

You get the idea.

Like the rest of her family, Jinger has kept her comments on the Josh situation to a minimum.

But she did allude to occasionally feeling "hopeless" in a recent interview promoting the memoir she wrote with Vuolo.

"We know that at times, things can seem so hopeless," Jinger said.

"And so that's what drove us to share what gives us hope, and how we faced the good circumstances and bad circumstances."

One of the things that makes Jinger so popular is her blunt honesty -- and we're sure she'll have a lot more to reveal in the months to come.