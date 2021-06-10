Jessica Seewald Divorce Case: Husband Admits to Neglect, Abuse

We have an update on one of the more shocking divorce cases to hit Hollywood in many years.

Or at least to be semi-related to Hollywood in at least some fashion.

As previously reported, Jessica Seewald has filed for divorce from her husband of only two years.

This development has come as a major surprise to anyone familiar with the Duggars for three reasons.

FIRST, Jessica is the sister-in-law of Jessa Duggar, one of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 kids who is married to Jessica's brother, Ben.

SECOND, the type of Christian fundamentalism practiced by the Duggar family teaches that marriage is not just divinely blessed... but a sacred and unbreakable covenant with God.

You simply must stick by your spouse through thick, thin and everything in between.

This is why many people presume Anna Duggar is still with Josh Duggar -- despite the latter having confessed to infidelity, to the molestation of his own sisters and to having been arrested on child pornography charges just over a month ago.

It seems safe to assume at this point that Anna legitimately believes she would be betraying the Almighty if she filed for divorce.

And yet: Jessica Seewald just filed for divorce.

We admit to not being as familiar with the belief system of the Seewalds as we are with the Duggars.

However, the patriarchs of Christian fundamentalists typically arrange for marriages between their offspring and the offspring of other Christian fundamentalists.

Which brings us now to the THIRD reason to be blown away by Jessica Seewald's decision:

In her legal papers, Seewald wrote that she is seeking a divorce on the grounds that husband Dwight allegedly subjected her to “personal indignities destroying the legitimate ends of the marriage such that the Plaintiff can no longer reside with the Defendant as man and wife."

Pardon her?

In Arkansas, personal indignities could include a “spouse consistently manifesting such rudeness, hate, abuse and neglect” towards their partner to make life “intolerable.”

To be clear, Jessica never came out and directly accused Dwight of abuse.

We're just passing along Arkansas law here and passing along one interpretion of what Seewald documented in her divorce filing.

And here's the thing:

In Dwight’s response to the filing, just exclusively obtained by The Sun, Dwight “admits all of the allegations contained” in Seewald's complaint for divorce.

He has apparently “waived” his right to “plead, answer or appear” in the case ... and asked the same be done for a potential trial, as Dwight confirms it could be heard at any time “without notice to, and in the absence” of him.

It doesn't sound like he wants any sort of drawn-out fight.

Dwight also stated in his court filing that the divorce is “uncontested,” which means the exes do not disagree on matters regarding finances or other divorce-related issues.

Jessica has listed the couple's separation date as April 16, 2021, just under two years since they tied the knot on May 18, 2019.

Seewald, is should be noted, as often broken from her family traditions.

She often dons skimpy outfits on Instagram and she even has a job -- as a police officer in Arkansas.

She also appeared on Say Yes to the Dress back in 2019, selecting a dress that showed off a great deal of cleavage, much to the horror of Jessa at the time.

Now, however, it looks as if that cleavage and this strong, independent woman will be on the lookout for a man who better appreciates her.

We wish Jessica Seewald the best of luck in that journey.