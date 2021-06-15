Jessa Duggar to Break Family Tradition With Fourth Child

Move over, Jill Duggar.

You aren't the only female member of this infamous family who is breaking from tradition.

Granted, Jessa Duggar isn't out there offering up very personal sex advice or anything.

But the 28-year old did just reveal something about her plans for something that's about to happen about nine months after one of the times that her husband penetrated her with hiis throbbing unit.

She's gonna break a Duggar norm and give birth in the near future outside of her home.

“Ben and I talked this over a lot, and we decided we are going to do a hospital birth this time,” the expectant parent said in a new YouTube video on her channel, expounding as follows:

“So, that’ll be different … I’ve had three great home births, good experiences.

"No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times, with my first and my third.”

Jessa and her husband are parents to sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughter Ivy, who will just turned 2 in May.

The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2020 and announced the blessed news that a fourth child was on the way this past February.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the couple said in a statement at the time.

"The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!"

Despite typically stringent rules from her mom and dad when it comes to the labor and delivery process, Jessa explained this week that she's opting for the hospital route to avoid having to “transport” later if she ends up needing Pitocin.

This is a natural hormone that's used to induce labor and control bleeding after childbirth.

The mother of three noted that Arkansas doesn't permit midwives to carry and administer it in a home birth setting.

Is she nervous to make this sort of change? Yes.

But no one can argue that it's safer to give birth when surrounded by doctors and the proper equipment.

It can also feel far less painful.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I got an epidural,” Jessa said on video, adding she didn’t use this drug in her previous deliveries.

She conclued that Ben and her mother, Michelle Duggar, will be present in the hospital room when baby number-four -- whose gender she does NOT plan to reveal -- enters the world.

Jessa's hospital announcement here comes on the heels of her sister admitting that Michelle and Jim Bob put extreme pressure on their kids to just crank out babies.

Health concerned be damned.

"Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don't have as many kids as you're able to, that there's something wrong with that," Jill Duggar recently told People, explaining that she has finally realized how ridiculous such a notion can be.

And also how dangerous.

Jill said she underwent was a shift "where I felt like it wasn't wrong if you decide as a couple that it's best for you to wait."

Yes, absolutely.

Especially if one has had health complications in the past.

We're glad to hear Jessa has come to at least somewhat of a similar conclusion in this pregnancy's case.