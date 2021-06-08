Jeremiah Duggar's Secret Girlfriend: Were They Caught Breaking the Courtship Rules?

Whether you're a diehard fan or an outspoken critic of the Duggar family, we probably don't need to tell you about their notorious courtship rules.

This strictly-enforced set of strictures prohibits virtually all forms of physical contact between the sexes prior to marriage, and one of its purposes is to coax young people into getting married so that they can begin procreating as early as possible.

It's an effective strategy, as young adults tend to want to have sex with one another, and if you tell them they can only do so after marriage ... well. you can bet they'll be racing to the altar.

But before they can get hitched, they have to go through the elaborate and carefully-regulated courtship process.

And now it seems that 22-year-old Jeremiah is the latest Duggar dude to go a-courtin'.

These days, the Duggars are more secretive than ever, and they don't announce every new relationship development the way they used to.

The increased privacy is a result of Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography cherges, and many fans are expressing frustration over the family's decision to stop providing updates.

Fortunately, the Duggars aren't very good at keeping secrets, and fans were quick to figure out the details of Jer's relationship, including the lucky lady's name and how these two came to meet.

As you've probably heard by now, Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann.

The Wissmann clan is a large family of industrious evangelicals, not unlike the Duggars.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that not one, but two Duggars, have fallen for members of the Nebraska-based Wissmann clan.

Yes, the sleuths of Reddit have dedicated themselves to the task of indentifying Jer's mystery woman, and they've concluded that he's courting Stephen's sister Hannah Wissmann.

The information comes courtesy of a leak from the brother of Katey Nakatsu, who married Jedidiah Duggar back in April.

“Katey Duggar’s brother said he was told that Jer had a girlfriend at Jed and Katey’s wedding,” onw Reddit user wrote.

“He didn’t meet her but someone pointed her out to him. Speculation is that it’s Hannah Wissman," the amateur detective added.

"Maybe Jana has been his chaperone and she isn’t linked to Stephen … or maybe they’re dating siblings,” another person suggested

“The Duggars seem to be keeping relationships on the DL lately so not sure we’ll find out."

Other Reddit users pointed out that Josh's atrocities have had a negative impact on his siblings' relationships in the past, so it makes sense that the family would keep such a tight lid on all recent developments.

“I believe Josh’s previous scandals tanked Josiah’s first courtship so it would make sense if they kept this one under wraps for now,” one person wrote.

They're referring to Josiah Duggar's courtship of Marjorie Jackson.

The relationship ended suddenly and without explanation, and fans have always suspected that the first Josh Duggar sex scandal drove the couple apart.

After all, the vast majority of Duggar courtships end in marriage, and Josiah is the only Duggar of his generation to take part in a public courtship that did not result in the couple getting hitched.

Needless to say, courtships are a very big deal in the Duggars' world, which is why fans are so eager to find out what's going on with Jeremiah.

It's also why the Duggars are working so hard to keep all the details under wraps!