Jenelle Evans: Yeah, I Did Drugs on TV! But I'm Not a Junkie Like Ryan Edwards!

We're beginning to think that there should be a spin-off series starring all of the rejects who have been fired from the Teen Mom franchise.

Sure, we would hate to see these losers making money again, but it might be worth it for all the insanity they would bring to the screen.

Case in point -- the feud between Jenelle Evans and Ryan Edwards.

The whole thing makes zero sense, as these two have both been kicked to the curb by MTV, and they never even appeared on the same series.

And on paper, it seems like Ryan and Jenelle should be the best of friends:

They're both awful parents; they were both addicted to heroin; they both got fired from the easiest job in the world for their foolish behavior ...

The list goes on and on.

But alas, just as opposites attract, similarities sometimes repel.

These days, Jenelle is feuding with Ryan, and while the situation has gotten pretty messy, on the bright side, at least it's keeping these two off the streets.

It was Evans who kicked things off, of course.

She went on the offensive during a recent interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

“You can tell he is in and out of drugs a lot, no matter what Mackenzie says, and I just think it doesn't need to be aired," Evans said.

“I don't think it's healthy for teens to be watching other people on drugs, especially young teens who are watching Teen Mom."

As many have pointed out, teens don't really watch Teen Mom, so that's a pretty dumb argument.

But of course, Jenelle is sticking to it, even as her own fans point out her foolishness and hypocrisy.

"I have some of you messaging me saying, you have no room to talk, you were on drugs on TV," Jenelle said in a recent TikTok video that has since been deleted.

"The difference between me and someone else is that I admitted it, I told everyone I was on drugs, I acknowledged the problem, and I fixed it to become a better person," she continued, obviously indicating Ryan.

"Are they acknowledging the problem? No. Are they suggesting maybe that he should go to rehab? I probably don't think so," Evans continued, essentially admitting that she's clueless about the situation.

"It sickens me when there's [sic] outsiders that are 'support system' they don't call them out on their bullshit," she explained, referencing Ryan's wife Mackenzie.

"Looking back on everything, me being on drugs and on TV, I don't approve of that. It was too explicit for a young audience to watch."

Yes, she fell back on the "that stuff shouldn't be on TV!" argument, as though shows like Intervention don't exist.

It's also worth noting that we've never seen Ryan shooting up on camera, so Jenelle's argument is ... high people shouldn't be on TV?

That rule would create some major problems in Hollywood.

Ryan has wisely decided to sit this one out, but his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has gone on the attack.

"Doesn’t she have a dog to go rescue, or a podcast to be fired from, or a bad TikTok dance to re-create?" Mackenzie asked on Instagram.

“And she doesn’t have to believe anything I say because I literally do not care what her (or anyone’s) thoughts are.”

Not to be outdone in the trash-talk department, Jenelle posted an Instagram Story last night in which she accused Mackenzie of trying to befriend her and blowing up her DMs.

"You talk a lot of s--t about me but then you follow me and you keep messaging me," Evans griped.

"I was super nice to you, gave you some promotional offers. You even asked me to take down a clickbait recently and guess what, I stopped clickbait for everyone," Jenelle continued.

"So you should be grateful that the only thing I said was that maybe your husband shouldn't be on drugs and that shouldn't be aired on TV for young people to see."

Again, Jenelle is clinging to the Helen Lovejoy "please think of the children!" argument.

It's a strange strategy for someone who gravitated to TikTok specifically because it has a younger demographic, and who then proceeded to post countless videos about her consumption of various intoxicants.

That's certainly her prerogative, but she should probably can the corny, neo-puritan routine.