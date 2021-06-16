Jenelle Evans: Neither of My Sons Lives With Me, Dude!

Jenelle Evans is fighting to rebuild her reputation with the goal of landing another reality show and thus, never having to hold a real job for the rest of her natural life.

That's obviously never gonna happen, but it's fun to watch her try.

With her TikTok dances and YouTube videos, Evans attempts to portray herself as real Mom of the Year material.

Of course, the facts of her life tell a very different story, and they remind us that Jenelle has trouble even keeping custody of her kids.

Her eldest son Jace has been in the care of his grandmother since infancy.

The boy's 11 now, and it seems that he'll remain in his current arrangement until he reaches adulthood and can finally put some serious distance between himself and his hot-tempered mother and stepfather.

(Let us never forget the glorious moment when Jace called Jenelle and David "pieces of sh-t" during an episode of Teen Mom 2.)

As for the other kids, Jenelle and David lost custody of ALL OF THEM back in 2019 after David beat and shot the family dog in front of his traumatized children.

CPS investigated and decided that a fetid swamp with a sinking house and animal corpses strewn about was not an appropriate environment for children.

Following a protracted court battle, the couple regained custody, because short of being a serial killer, there's not much that a birth mother can do to lose custody for good.

So are all of Jenelle and David's kids currently living with them in perfect harmony? Ha! That's a good one!

David has a son named Kaden, whom he's not allowed to see for reasons that should be abundantly obvious to anyone who knows anything about the dude.

And now, it seems that Jenelle's other son, Kaiser, is also no longer living with her.

You see, Kaiser is the son of Jenelle's second baby daddy, Nathan Griffith.

And while HGH Nate isn't exactly Father of the Year material himself, fans are overjoyed that the 6-year-old has escaped from "the Land," if only on a temporary basis.

“Kaiser went to spend the summer with his dad for the first time. This feels weird!" Evans wrote on Facebook this week.

Needless to say, Jenelle's harshest critics (aka any normal human being who has anything resembling a conscience) were thrilled by the news.

“Kaiser is outta the swamp for the summer,” one commenter observed.

“I hope she never gets him back… boy deserves stability and I don’t think anyone in his life has that..sad,” another chimed in.

Others expressed concern for Kaiser, who might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

After all, on the Land, at least he has his some of his step-siblings to look out for him.

“He won’t see his siblings or mother for an entire summer… is she being serious or is he actually going for a shorter amount of time?” one commenter inquired.

“I think anything beyond a week is a bit much for his age and situation (Nathan isn’t a steady presence) AND Nathan is dangerous and unstable af???” another asked.

It's true that Nathan isn't exactly a sitcom dad, but he sure beats the hell out of David!

All summer, Kaiser won't have to worry about anyone beating a beloved pet to death in front of him, and you really can't put a price on that!