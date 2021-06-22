Jenelle Evans' Gross Cosmetics Company: Officially Out of Business!

Is Jenelle Evans the worst mom ever to be featured on a reality television show?

It's a tough question, but only because we're wondering if Intervention counts as a reality show.

Otherwise, unless we forgot about that time Casey Anthony showed up on Survivor, we're just gonna go ahead and give the title to Jenelle.

There are many qualities that make Evans an unfit mother, but today, we're gonna focus on her laziness.

Jenelle got fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019, and she's been unemployed for the past two years.

Her husband, David Eason, also doesn't work, which is a problem, as these two have three children living with them, and they both have sons being raised by other people, and their only income is whatever Jenelle earns from her TikTok dances.

It's a dire situation, but even the threat of imminent poverty isn't enough to get Jenelle or David to fill out a freakin' application.

Jenelle has launched all types of get rich quick schemes over the course of the past two years.

Of course, none of them has panned out, and her most notorious grift finally, officially came to an end this week.

You might remember Jenelle's eye brow kits and her JE Cosmetics brand as hilarious footnotes from her two-year downward spiral.

But amazingly, the company did not officially go out business until last week.

Yes, according to a new report from The Sun, the North Carolina Secretary of State has indicated that the JE Cosmetics business license has been “dissolved.”

Yes, folks, our long national nightmare is finally over.

JE Cosmetics, we hardly knew ye -- but only because no one bought Jenelle's crappy products.

If you followed Jenelle's efforts to become the next Kylie Jenner, then you know she spent several years trying to get this project off the ground.

Unfortunately, she's a lazy, incompetent racist -- all qualities that serve as major hindrances when you're trying to sell a product on the strength of your name.

When Jenelle first got canned by MTV she resolved to become the next big reality-star-turned-cosmetics mogul.

“I have a big support team here in New York that helps me out while I’m in North Carolina dealing with the kids and stuff, so I mean, we have everything organized and we’re excited to launch and we can’t wait,” she said in September of 2019.

To say that JE Cosmetics turned out to be a disaster would be a massive understatement.

First, Jenelle's launch party was cancelled after the salon where it was supposed to take place became aware that David gleefully slaughtered the family dog in front of his kids.

Evans endured anyway, but in the month after her big launch, she only sold a measly 150 kits.

At that point, she was dropped by her manufacturer, and it looked like the whole venture was kaput.

But you should never underestimate a shady loser who's desperate for cash.

Evans took matters into her own hands, claiming that she had received a new shipment of eyebrow kits and was ready to start selling.

That, of course, turned out to be BS.

It turned out that Jenelle was just trying to unload all the unsold kits, which she was now storing in a shed on her swampy property.

Not surprisingly, the few folks who purchased Jenelle's wares out of curiosity reported receiving kits that had been infested with mold.

So yeah, JE Cosmetics was not exactly crushing it in the first place, but Jenelle claims the decision to put the brand out of its misery was entirely hers.

“I basically I stopped it myself. I still have stuff to sell, and I was still actually selling products, but it’s really hard to keep up with without a team,” she told The Sun.

“I was the one packaging everything, shipping it all, restocking it, it was really hard to keep up with it without a team.”

And now the same outlet is reporting that Jenelle failed to file a business report in April, which means that JE Cosmetics is officially no more.

Is it just us, or is 2021 significantly more awesome than 2020?