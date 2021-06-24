Javi Marroquin: Lauren Comeau Punched Me In Front of Our Son! I Need a Restraining Order!

Javi Marroquin has been accused, on many occasions, of hittin' it in an inappropriate manner.

Which is to say:

The former Teen Mom 2 cast member has often cheated on his significant others.

In an even more disturbing development, however, Marroquin very recently alleged that his latest baby mama and ex-fiancee, Lauren Comeau, actually hit him in the face.

In court papers obtained by The Sun, the 28-year old filed a protection from abuse order against Comeau on Monday, June 21, requesting temporary custody of their son, Eli, at the time.

The documents were filed in Delaware -- and they paint a troubling picture of Comeau's alleged behavior.

“Respondent assaulted me in front of our children, I worry she will come to my house and assault me again and/or try to take our son," Javi wrote, adding in even more detail:

"She has assaulted me on multiple occasions and due to my career I want to protect my job and kids."

Marroquin, of course, is a member of the United States Air Force.

A judge went ahead and granted Javi’s request for this order, which demanded Lauren stay away from her former lover, along with his house and his workplace.

It also forbid Lauren from contacting Javi in any way other than email or text, and only about their two-year old child any time she did reach out, as the court responded as follows:

“[The court] finds by a preponderance of the evidence that [Lauren] has committed an act of domestic violence against [Javi] and further finds that there is an immediate and present danger of additional acts of violence."

It's unclear at this time just what sort of evidence Marroquin provided to support his allegations.

However, Javi dropped the protection order just one day after asking for it.

“I no longer feel threatened by my son’s mother. I believe we can handle any altercation that arises,” he told the court, according to The Sun.

Neither Marroquin nor Comeau has yet responded in public to this filing and/or Javi's damning accusations.

Just a couple days ago, though, the Internet was abuzz with rumors that Javi and Lauren were actuallly back together.

Based on a number of social media posts, the pair was seen visiting the Universal Orlando Resort with young Eli.

In addition, Javi brought along 7-year-old son Lincoln, who he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry.

"They were holding hands and had the kids with them. They all looked very happy together," an onlooker told E! News.

What does all this mean for Marroquin and Comeau?

Who the heck knows at this point.

Back in August 2019, Javi wrote a public mea culpa to his then-fiancée for breaking her trust and not being the best partner.

"I'm sorry I broke your heart, I'm sorry I disrespected you. I'm sorry I took you for granted," he wrote.

"I could say sorry for a million other things but I'm sorry will never be enough."

He continued back then:

"I hurt the one person that I love the most.

"I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me.

"I'll do anything to have you home."

From there, things became even more complicated when Lowry claimed on Teen Mom 2 that her ex-husband had tried to sleep with her -- while he was in a relationship with Lauren.

The Coffee Convos podcast co-host would later apologize to Lauren for going public with this information.

At the time, Javi appeared to address the episode when talking about why he no longer would be involved with the MTV reality program.

"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I've realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote.

"Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I've had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I'd have to explain to my kids all my actions…those episodic checks weren't worth it to me.

"So I'm gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."