Jana Kramer Claps Back at Trolls: Being a Single Mom is Hard AF!

In April, Jana Kramer filed to divorce her cheating husband, Mike Caussin.

After weeks of processing the death of her marriage, Jana moved on.

She recently admitted to an "entanglement" with a well-known hottie.

Fans have some interesting opinions about how Jana characterizes her post-marriage life, but she's shutting them down.

Recently, Jana Kramer referred to herself as a "single mom."

Just a few months ago, she was married to her cheating husband, Mike Caussin.

Now she's getting a divorce and adapting to the new normal.

However, she has received some actual backlash for referring to herself in that way.

Since Jana get not get too specific, it's unclear exactly which critics she was addressing.

Maybe she was called out because Mike is still a co-parent. Maybe it's because of her "entanglement."

Regardless, Jana had a lot to say this week as she put her critics on blast.

“I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom," she wrote on Instagram.

Jana then remarked: "So apparently I’m not allowed to say that."

"But I am single. I am a mom,” the 37-year-old mother of two pointed out.

“To further drive my point home, I looked up the definition," Jana added, revealing how much this bothered her.

"And," she illuminated, "it’s a parent who has the kids more than 50% [of the time]."

Notably, weeks after Jana filed for divorce, it was revealed that she was awarded primary custody.

Jana and Mike share two children: 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace.

The exes reportedly plan to alternate visitation and physical custody for holidays.

“[To those] mean trolls you don’t know me," Jana pointed out, "so don’t be mean."

"Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want," she instructed.

Jana suggested that she only be judged "after u get to know me and my single momness;)."

“Okay rant over this isn’t relaxing," Jana declared.

She asked her followers to "Choose kindness. Choose love."

That is not bad advice, actually.

Jana recently shared with her fans and followers that she was taking a brief but sorely needed break from life's ever-demanding chaos.

“Even parents need a ‘quiet time,'" Jana advised, as if starring in a decades-old bubble bath commercial.

"I never usually let myself get that break," she admitted.

"But honestly I’m starting to feel run down," Jana confessed.

She continued: "And at the brink of one of those mommy meltdowns."

Jana decalred: "So here I am … trying to relax … and recharging even if it’s for an hour."

Jana went on to once again assert her newfound title.

“Single mom boss mode in full gear,” Jana wrote the next day.

Elsewhere,s he has detailed how perpetually busy she is helping her children, including getting Jolie ready for her final day of preschool.

Parenting is always an adjustment. Having your first kid is new. When they walk and talk, it's new.

Having your second kid is new, and comes with brand new challenges and hurdles.

It is no surprise to anyone that suddenly co-parenting with an ex is an adjustment. But yes, she's still a single mom.