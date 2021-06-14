Jana Kramer Admits to "Entanglement" with Graham Bunn Amidst Mike Caussin Divorce

In April, Jana Kramer filed to divorce Mike Caussin and, to no one's surprise, accused him of adultery.

Those familiar with the couple's troubled marriage know that their brand was tied to Mike's history of "sex addiction" and "relapses."

However, Jana appears to be moving on ... with a man who is a familiar face to The Bachelorette viewers.

She's playing a little coy about this possible rebound, but admits that it's an "entanglement."

After filing to divorce Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer was in mourning for her marriage.

For some reason, she felt that she was the one who had failed.

(Jana, of course, was not the one who struggled to remain faithful)

However, while time doesn't quite heal all wounds, it can make things easier.

She seems to have moved on.

Last week, Jana was spotted out and about on what looked very much like a date.

On Thursday night, Jana was seen out in Los Angeles with Graham Bunn.

She and the The Bachelorette alum reportedly dined at Catch.

The two appeared cozy, being seen smiling, with his arm around her, and even with his hand on her posterior.

We noted that the two of them were spotted and appeared to be on a date.

It's not like Jana took to her Instagram to share that it was a "date night."

However, the next day, Jana was much more forthcoming.

On Friday morning, Jana confirmed that there was something going on.

"Graham and I have been friends for seven years," Jana acknowledged.

She added: "We have been friends, but there was never any ... but we are still friends and we're just friendly."

When asked if they were in an "entanglement" these days, Jana seemed surprised.

Whether it was his phrasing that took her aback or something else, she didn't deny it.

"Okay, sure we are in an entanglement," Jana confirmed.

"We are dancing the line of friends," Jana characterized.

"We are dancing the line," she shared, "and I am happy."

This news of course comes after Jana expressed that she is excited to find love again.

Members of the Bachelor Nation will remember Graham Bunn ... if they've been watching for a long, long time.

Graham appeared on the franchise way back in 2008.

That was DeAnna Pappas' season, though he has since appeared on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise.

Jana's saga of being disappointed and then seeming to set herself up for more heartache has defined her marriage to the outside world.

The couple claimed that Mike Caussin had "sex addiction," an alleged condition that is not supported by the broader psychiatric community.

Whether it's a "real" unrecognized condition or just an excuse used by unfaithfurl horndogs, it defined their lives for years.

Time after time, Jana would catch Mike "relapsing," whether it was full-on cheating or just looking at a naked lady on his phone.

She would post about it, vaguely at first, then share more details in follow-up posts, on her podcast, and in interviews.

We're not knocking Jana here -- monetizing her marital struggles helped her to pull in a great deal of money.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!

Jana took that advice and opened her own lemonade stand.

But eventually, it was enough. The marriage is over, and it's very healthy for her to take baby steps towards moving on.