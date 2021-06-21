Jana Duggar Violates Dress Code, Flashes Some Thigh on Instagram!

With all of the media coverage surrounding Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges, it can be easy to forget about the many other ways in which his family is bizarre and dysfunctional.

Take, for example, the infamous Duggar dress code.

On its own, it might not seem like such a big deal, but when you think about it as an offshoot of the sex-obsessed misogyny that turned Josh into the monster that he is, you can see the dress code as a symptom of a much more destructive disease.

Several Duggar women have rebelled against the dress code, but only after they got married and received permission from their husbands to do so.

(The misogyny runs deep in this family.)

That puts Jana Duggar in a difficult position.

Jana is unmarried, but at 31 years old, she's probably getting a little tired of being told how to dress by her mom and dad.

These days, it's rumored that Jana is being courted by Stephen Wissmann, a Nebraska-based pilot and businessman.

Insiders say the relationship is moving quickly, but there's been no word of an engagement or wedding yet.

And that means Jana is still under the control of her father.

So it came as a big surprise when Jana posted an Instagram Story in which her knee and a small portion of her thigh are exposed.

She was riding a Jet Ski in the pic and she captioned the post "Lake Day!" so clearly, Jana was enjoying some outdoor activities.

But in the past, Duggar women have been made to wear floor-length skirts and other cumbersome clothing, even while engaged in sports or other physical activities.

So have Jim Bob and Michelle finally relaxed their ridiculous rules?

Or is Jana finally allowed allowed to wear what she wants because she's in a serious relationship?

Either way, Reddit commenters had a field day, gleefully pointing out that Jana is finally casting aside Jim Bob's oppressive restrictions.

“That’s a lot of thigh," one person wrote.

“Look at her out here with bare knees, stirring up desires like a little ho," another jokingly observed.

“And bare shoulders?!? What's this??” a third commenter chimed in.

“Call the cops bare knees exposed," a fourth quipped.

The Duggar women are well aware of the amount of attention fans pay to their attire.

So when Jana posts a pic like her lake photo, she has a pretty good idea of what sort of reaction she'll receive.

The fact that she posted it anyway might be an indication that she invites casual speculation.

Some fans even suspect that it's her extremely subtle way of hinting that wedding bells are in her near future.

As a result of the Josh scandal, the Duggars are more secretive than ever these days.

So in all likelihood, we won't find out about the Jana-Stephen wedding until after it's already taken place.

But fans have been rooting for Jana to get married for so long that we doubt they'll care if she prefers to keep the occasion low-key.