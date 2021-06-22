Jana Duggar & Stephen Wissmann: Secretly Engaged?!

The road to wedded bliss has been a long and arduous one for Jana Duggar.

For years, Jana was known as "the Cinderella Duggar" due to her willingness to stay at home and help with the chores as her siblings left the nest to start families of their own.

Jana's reasons for waiting so long to get married (by Duggar standards) may never be fully revealed.

But none of that really matters now -- no, the important thing is that Jana appears to have finally found Mr. Right.

Jana is being courted by Stephen Wissmann, a Nebraska-based pilot and business man.

We know that there have been many, many Janna courtship rumors in the past, but folks, this is the real deal.

Jana spent Christmas in Nebraska, while Stephen and his family made the trip to Arkansas for the wedding of Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu.

Spending time in the company of the opposite sex is a big, big deal in the Duggars' world.

There are rules and mandatory chaperones ... it's a whole thing.

So Jana probably wouldn't be putting in the effort to fly (with chaperone) back and forth between states if things weren't serious,

And how serious are they, you ask?

Well, there's reason to believe that Jana and Stephen are engaged!

Normally, the Duggars would be shouting this news from the nearest rooftop.

But in the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges, the family has been much more low-key lately.

They didn't announce Jed and Katey's courtship until after the couple got married, and they'll probably do the same for Jana and Stephen.

However, as with Jed and Katey, the Duggars are doing a poor job of keeping this underwraps.

Each week seems to bring a new clue that Jana and Stephen are ready to take the plunge.

This time, it comes to us in the form of a new Instagram account with very few followers.

As you can see, a page was created under the name of Jana M. Wissmann this week.

Fans are convinved that Jana has decided to stake her claim on the username ahead of her upcoming wedding.

Of course, most people don't start brand-new accounts after they get married, and Jana could have easily just changed her display name ... but we digress.

On its own, we probably wouldn't think much of the Jana Wissmann page, as it could've easily been created by a bored random fan.

But combined with everything else -- the trips, the holidays together, the obvious secrecy -- we're inclined to take it seriously as yet another sign that Jana will soon be hitched.

If it happens, it'll be second biggest Duggar event of the year, just behind Josh getting sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Fans have been waiting for news of a Jana engagement for a long, long time now, and it sucks that her big news is being overshadowed by her husband's predatory behavior.

But hey, if there's anyone who's accustomed to awful men taking priority of good, likable women, it's Jana,