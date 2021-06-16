Greg Grippo: Is The Bachelorette Front-Runner Really an Actor and a Liar?!?

The Bachelorette may have set a record this week.

For perhaps the first time in franchise history, it took this show just two episodes for its lead to accuse a suitor of showing up for the dreaded WRONG REASONS.

Not only did Katie Thurston level this allegation against Cody...

... she sent him home as a result of it!

"Tonight, a bomb was dropped on me about multiple people still here for the wrong f-----g reasons," Thurston then said to the men at the cocktail party, warning everyone as follows:

"And I don't know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time, but if you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f--k out.

"I don't know who is here for the wrong reasons, but from what I've been told, there are multiple people I should be looking out for.

"For some of you, this might be a platform, but I'm not here to waste my time."

Does anyone want to say anything? Katie asked, a query that was met by total silence.

However, based on new information, perhaps at least one remaining contestant should have spoken up.

Yes, we're looking at you, Greg Grippo.

This 27-year old bonded with Thurston almost immediately on the June 7 premiere, earning Thurston's First Impression Rose, along with a kiss.

“I appreciate you opening up,” Katie told Greg on this initial episode. “I know you’re nervous. But I do feel there’s something there. Once we can get past those nerves, I think there’s a great guy under there.”

Following the installment, The Bachelorette spoke to Us Weekly, revealing why she was so drawn to him so quickly.

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable, guy,” Katie explained.

“He didn’t try to act cool or be this guy that he’s not."

These words suddenly seem awfully ironic.

According to Grippo's ABC bio and LinkedIn profile, he works as a marketing sales representative for New York-based company, Mondo.

HOWEVER, an insider now tells The Sun that “Greg is an actor," which has “always been his passion.”

It gets worse, too.

“He is absolutely lying about his career and intentions on the show," the same report alleges, adding of Greg Grippo:

"He’s always wanted to pursue an on-camera career."

On a related note, The Sun has confirmed that Grippo attended the prestigious William Esper Studio, a New York City acting school, from 2017 through 2019, which has not been mentioned at all on the show.

Not once.

“For some reason, he’s trying to come off like he’s in marketing, which is just not true," this source continues of Grippo, adding:

"Greg thought he could pull a fast one on the audience by just not acknowledging he’s a trained actor and pretending to be some marketing guy.

“He deleted so much off his social media account and LinkedIn of any signs of acting and has told friends not to mention it if anyone asks about it...

"His profiles don’t even mention going to William Esper, which is a really high honor in the acting world.”

How far does Grippo advance this season?

You can visit our The Bachelorette spoilers section to find out.

But Thurston may be having some serious regrets if she actually selected him as her winner... and then she read this article.

“I don’t think he has the purest intentions going on the show… it just doesn’t add up," concludes The Sun.