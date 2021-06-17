Golnesa Gharachedaghi Trashes Kelly Dodd: What an Insecure A$$!

Golnesa Gharachedaghi is here to dance all over Kelly Dodd's grave.

Her professional grave, that is.

Earlier this week, as you may have heard, Dodd was tossed aside by The Real Housewives of Orange County producers.

They chose NOT to sign Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke or Elizabeth Lynn Vargas to new contracts, meaning none of these women will play a role on Season 16.

Dodd quickly became the headliner here, however, following a year in which she found herself in the middle of one scandal after another... after another... after another.

All by her own making, we should emphasize.

Last spring, for example, Dodd compared COVID-19 deaths to those caused by other illnesses, such as the swine flu, despite all kinds of scientific evidence to the contrary.

She also said on Instagram that the virus may be “God’s way of thinning the herd” (for which she later apologized, at least, calling it “the stupidest thing I’ve ever said”).

Later in 2020, Dodd mocked the Black Lives Matter movement by wearing a hat that read "Drunk Wives Matter."

She proceeded to claim that she, herself, was a Black person, making this seemingly outrageous claim on last season's reunion -- and she even slammed Meghan Markle in March.

Dodd has been a controversy-filled mess for months, basically, prompting most celebrity gossip followers to be pretty psyched by her firing.

But no one more than Golnesa Gharachedaghi.

The Shahs of Sunset cast member commented on this Bravo development under an Instagram post announcing Heather Dubrow’s return in place of Dodd.

“Yessss!!! Love Heather! Soooo glad KD is gone. Sorry not sorry," she wrote.

A multitude of fans then chimed in to let Gharachedaghi know they were very much on her side.

“HELL TO THE YES, GG," one person wrote," while another added: "100% agree with you girl.”

In general, the pending arrival of Dubrow was met by virtual applause, while social media users weren't exactly crying over Dodd's departure.

“She’s the one to bring it back,” an individual wrote on Heather. “KD was doing the most…she behaved for a few seasons, but last season was too much. I’m not here for the ignorance.”

And this is where Gharachedaghi jumped in with both feet -- on Dodd's throat.

“I agree!" she replied.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had my fair share of f–k ups, but there needs to be growth and some change towards a better good.

"I don’t like insecure bullies who thrive off of belittling others.

"Out with the a** and in with the class!”

Perfectly said, right?

In response to her removal, Dodd first Tweeted:

"The last five years have been an amazing experience.

"The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future #RHOC."

As for Gharachedaghi?

“Unfortunately there are a lot of haters in the world,” Kelly told Page Six.

“Fortunately I get far more love than hate.

"I choose to focus on the thousands and thousands of well wishes and messages of support I’ve already received today."