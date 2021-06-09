Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield: We're Building Our Dream Mansion!

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are going all-in on their unusual romantic arrangement.

The Seeking Sister Wife stars, who have been together for 14 years but are NOT legally married, reportedly spent $57,500 on two acres of land in Buena Vista, Colorado on April 27, 2020.

This information is based on property records obtained by The Sun.

According to these documents, the couple filed permits to build a 3,900 square foot two-story home in 2020 for a value of $163,973.

They also sent in permits to build a 1,020 square foot detached garage with concrete foundation for $20,328, while submitting plans for a driveway.

Why is this of any interest whatsoever?

Because Garrick and Dannielle recently got divorced (just about a month before this purchase, to be exact), so that Garrick could get engaged to a woman named Roberta... with whom he's now trying to have a baby!

See.

We told you their romantic arrangement was a tad bit unusual.

On an episode of Seeking Sister Wife late last month, Garrick broke the baby news, saying of Roberta:

"COVID has shown us that we definitely have no guarantee of what's going to happen tomorrow. Our plan was always to get married in Mexico after her visa got approved.

"But with COVID shutdowns, it's still going to take quite a while before, you know, her visa is approved."

Okay, so what now?

"Me and Roberta decided together that with her being 33 and not getting any younger, we're going to go ahead and plan a trip to Mexico -- with or without the visa -- to try to have a baby," Merrifield said on air.

He and Dannielle were husband and wife for 13 years and share two sons, Geremiah, 11, and Solomon, 10.

The latter claimed in the past that she was totally cool with adding a new lover into the mix (“Meeting Roberta for the first time was surreal. Everyone got along amazingly. It was just perfect," she once said)... but sounds hesitant about adding a newborn.

Explained Dannielle on Seeking Sister Wife a few weeks ago:

"Knowing that Garrick and Roberta have changed gears, you know, 'We're not doing the wedding,' and they want to move forward with having a baby and starting their life together does make me a little apprehensive."

"I do want to be supportive and I know the goal is for Garrick and Roberta to ultimately start a family together," she added.

"But with the pandemic going on and also communication with Roberta being very spotty [as she remains in Brazil], yeah -- I don't know."

Garrick, for his part, has never seemed especially sympathetic when it comes to his ex-wife.

"It's part of moving forward in life. We can't put a hold on everything," he simply responded to Dannielle upon learning about her baby concerns.

And when it comes to her admitted jealousy?

To her occasional discomfort with Garrick hooking up with Roberta?

“Dannielle is really emotional, and we’re running around in circles because God hasn’t delivered her from jealousy,” he once said on air.

“I’m praying and trusting that soon He’ll take that away, she’ll see clearly on this whole matter, and we’ll be able to work through this because we decided together to live this way.

"And so we’ve got other people involved and we can’t just say we’re not going to do this anymore.”

Sounds like a real winner here, this Garrick Merrifield guy.