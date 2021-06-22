Farrah Abraham: Sophia's Taking Pregnancy Tests Because I'm a Fun Mom!

by at .

Recently, Farrah Abraham has taken up a strange new hobby.

She likes getting her 12-year-old daughter Sophia to take pregnancy tests.

Don't worry -- Sophia isn't pregnant. She didn't have a pregnancy scare, either.

But Farrah explains that she's doing all of this because she's a "fun" mom.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham Match, Play Golf

Farrah recently opened up about how she is guiding Sophia through her journey into her teens.

At 12, her daughter is still a tween, but Farrah shares that Sophia has "gone through puberty."

Or, at least, it has begun. Puberty genuinely continues for some time.

Farrah Abraham Farrahsplains to Followers

"Oh, my God," Farrah recently expressed.

"The world is speeding up on me," she expressed.

"When tweens go through puberty," Farrah obsrved, "they need to learn."

Farrah & Sophia in 2020

Farrah has been teaching Sophia "first of all, about pregnancy tests."

Most people don't think of pregnancy tests as the first or even one of the first dozen things to teach their pubescent child.

However, given Farrah's history as a teenage mother ... her view of these things may be a little different from ours.

Farrah Abraham Screen Capture

"So I needed to let her know stuff," Farrah expressed.

She said that she instructed them "because I am all about healthcare."

"And," Farrah added, "I am not about shaming."

Farrah Abraham Teaches Sophia Abraham to Be a Bully

Farrah explained that she didn't want her daughter to "be misled" about her body or her health.

“Young ladies deserve amazing bodies," Farrah said incoherently.

Even when Farrah is actually right about something, her patented Farrahspeak endures.

Farrah Abraham Throwback

"You want to feel good," Farrah noted.

"You want to feel competent," she added.

"You should play around with the fun pregnancy test," Farrah added. "Pee on it.”

Sophia Abraham With a Pregnancy Test

Well that certainly was ... a colorful way of describing that educational process.

Farrah then described how Sophia responded to this dose of education.

Naturally, the infamous reality TV villain used the opportunity to sing her own praises.

Farrah's Face in 2021

Farrah say that it was an "amazing" conversation.

“I’m fun," she characterized.

"Like, who wouldn’t be OK with talking about sex with me?” Farrah asked, presumably rhetorically.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham, Scooter Giveaway

About a year ago, Farrah expanded upon this topic.

She revealed that she was "prompted by other parents" to talk about sex.

The reason? Sophia was hearing about things during sleepovers.

Farrah Abraham on Video in April 2021

It's actually encouraging to hear that Sophia is getting to spend time with her peers.

She is a tween -- so discussion with same-age peers will naturally and appropriately include sex in some cases.

This is a good thing, though it would have been better if Farrah had let Sophia have more normal interactions with peers.

Farrah Abraham and Sophia Abraham Get Weird on Tik Tok

On the positive side, while Farrah isn't winning any Mom of the Year awards, she is at least doing the bare minimum.

Just last week, Farrah took her daughter for her first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While many if not most American adults are fully jabbed, it has only recently been approved for children as young as Sophia.

Farrah Abraham Goes Shopping

Sophia were blonde hair and held up a sign.

"It's a beautiful day for the COVID-19 vaccine," the sign reads.

Nobody enjoys getting injections, but this was for a good -- and life-saving -- cause.

