Farrah Abraham Posts Pic of Daughter Sophia Posing With Pregnancy Test, Gets Blasted By Critics

For several years now, Farrah Abraham has been keeping her name in the tabloids by pulling outrageous stunts on social media and basically daring the world to ignore her.

And naturally, her routine has gotten more outrageous with time, as she's been forced to go to increasingly desperate extremes in order to remain relevant.

These days, Farrah likes to get her 11-year-old daughter Sophia in on the act.

And the duo's latest "joke" is so shocking that it has some critics calling for a CPS investigation.

If you follow her on social media, you already know that Farrah has been making a lot of questionable decisions involving Sophia lately.

She says the pre-teen shows up on her Instagram page simply because they spend so much time together.

But it's obvious to most of her followers that Abraham is attempting to turn Sophia into a celebrity in her own right, a sort of mini-Farrah.

Usually this means that she has Sophia participating in weird pranks and posing for age-inappropriate photos.

But over the weekend, Farrah outdid herself with one of the most inappropriate pics of her entire career.

It seems that a manufacturer of a pregnancy test approached Farrah about a sponsored content deal, and she responded by having her daughter pose with the test.

Visible in the shot is a note from the folks at Modern Fertility, informing the former reality star that the brand is "so excited to collaborate" with her.

Not surprisingly, the joke didn't play well with fans, some of whom went to Modern Fertility's page and blasted the brand for taking part in such a bizarre promotional campaign.

“So you’re excited to work with Farrah Abraham? The trash bag who has her 12-year-old daughter and her Instagram Story holding a pregnancy test,” one person commented, as reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“You might want to rethink that one.”

“Farrah thinks it’s cool to have her 12 year old Sophia advertise your products, Farrah is a horrible business person / mom and she will ruin your brand, another chimed in, adding:

"Anything Farrah touches turns to [s--t],” another wrote.

On Farrah's page, the users directed their vitriol at Ms. Abraham herself -- who, let's face it, was probably the mastermind behind this little stunt.

"Why would the company even do this?! Like who approved this marketing strategy?!" one person asked.

"Is this Sophia holding a pregnancy test?! Christ Almighty, Farrah!" another added.

"What in the actual f--k. This is gross."

Sophia's page is obviously run by Farrah, and many commenters are imploring Instagram to delete the account.

Sadly, it doesn't look like that will be happening.

The latest misstep from Farrah comes at a time when her popularity was on a rare upswing.

Last week, Farrah shared a letter from her late baby daddy, Derek Underwood, and it had the effect of reminding readers that Farrah experienced tragedy at a young age, which might help to explain some of her obvious mental health issues.

Of course, Farrah being Farrah, she had to go and squander all that good will by having her daughter pose for a wildly inappropriate pic.

We guess it was only a matter of time.