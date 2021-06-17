Farrah Abraham Is Going to Harvard ... No, Really!

We don't need to tell you that the last two years have full of surprises.

There was Covid, the Capitol insurrection, the whole thing with that big boat and the Suez Canal ... It was a lot.

But believe it or not, we're about to clue you in to 2021's most earth-shattering development to date.

Folks, Farrah Abraham is going to Harvard.

We know, we know -- it sounds too ridiculous to be true, and Farrah lies as naturally as most people inhale and exhale.

But it looks like she might actually be telling the truth this time.

Farrah first revealed that she's planning to attend the America's most prestigious university back in April.

Naturally, everyone called her a liar.

And to be fair, she wasn't being completely honest.

Farrah claimed she already had a degree from Harvard, which is obviously BS.

But it seems she actually will be attending classes at the esteemed school this summer.

In fact, a rep for Ms. Abraham says she'll begin attending lectures "next week."

“Farrah literally is attending Harvard, she does not feel she has to prove anything… and does not need to pay attention to haters," the rep said in a statement issued Wednesday.

If she really feels she has nothing to prove to the haters, we're not sure why she needed to have her team issue a statement.

But we'll set that aside for now.

Obviously, it would be easy for Farrah to pay someone to lie for her -- she's probably done so many times before.

But here's the crazy part -- Harvard has confirmed that Farrah has enrolled!

“We can confirm that Farrah is registered as of right now in online Summer courses," a rep for the university told The Sun this week.

Now, there are a few important things to clarify here:

For starters, taking a couple summer classes at Harvard is not the same as being accepted and enrolling full-time as a metriculated student.

Farrah almost certainly has not been through Harvard's admissions process, and she almost certainly would not be accepted if she did.

So if Farrah is just sitting in on a couple lectures, then yeah -- she was pretty much lying.

And that's not the sort of lie you can get away with for very long.

Already, Farrah's Harvard claims were removed from LinkedIn because she "couldn't prove" that she was attending the school.

Now, however, she's updated her bio with a claim that she's pursuing her master's.

Her LinkedIn currently reads: “Current Masters At Harvard University in creative writing and literature expected 2023."

It's tough to wrap your head around the idea of Farrah studying creative writing and literature at Harvard, but Abraham used to write erotic novels, so maybe she's trying to get back into the bestselling smut business.

Whatever the case, it'll certainly be surreal when Farrah starts posting selfies and TikTok videos from a Harvard lecture hall.

We can only hope that she won't bring her daughter Sophia along, as she does for every other activity in her life.