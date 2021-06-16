Farrah Abraham Goes OFF on Chrissy Teigen: You Never Apologized to ME, Bish!

As you're probably aware, recent weeks have delivered one PR nightmare after another for formerly beloved model and social media personality Chrissy Teigen.

There was a time when Teigen's edgy humor and candid observations about everything from her home life to world events made her account one of Twitter's most popular and most widely discussed.

These days, Teigen is still receiving a lot of attention on the site - but it's not from fans who are applauding her latest witticism.

The trouble started when another beloved social media figure, Courtney Stodden, accused Teigen of bullying her while she was still in her teens, and trapped in an abusive marriage.

We won't recap the whole thing here, but suffice it to say, Teigen's comments went far beyond the limits of typical internet trolling (which Chrissy, a grown woman, should not have been directing at a teenager anyway).

Stodden came with receipts, including screen shots of DMs in which Teigen encouraged her to kill herself.

Of course, Courtney was not the only victim of Chrissy's persistent harassment.

Another young media figure came forward in the wake of Stodden's revelation, and while this one doesn't have the greatest track record when it comes to telling the truth, she tells a pretty compelling story about some very unpleasant interactions with Teigen.

We're talking, of course, about Farrah Abraham.

Farrah claimed that Chrissy called her a whore and informed that "everyone hates [her]" in a tweet from 2013.

That seemed almost impossible to believe that Chrissy would say something so vicious in a public forum, but sure enough, Farrah provided damning sceenshots.

Earlier this week, Chrissy expressed her remorse in a lengthy Medium post, in which she apologized to her fans and promised to do better going forward.

The only problem is, several of Teigen's victims -- which is a suprisingly large group -- say that Chrissy has yet to apologize to them personally.

And so Farrah decided to take a page from Farrah's playbook by posting a very long Medium post explaining her situation.

Now, this is still Farrah we're talking about, so while she obviously deserves to have her side of the story told, be forewarned that she did so using her signature, semi-comprehensible "Farrah speak":

"As you're asking yourself 'Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,' hypocritically as such at this time no she has not," Abraham wrote in the piece.

"As a reminder, Chrissy ended her light-hearted post, so similarly as her past remarks with taking care of her family and herself," Farrah added.

"So I understand the time it will take to really be beyond her past behavior."

Farrah went on to accuse Chrissy of issuing her apology disingenuously for purposes of rescuing her career and reputation.

At least, that's what we think she's saying here:

"Chrissy Teigan’s [sic] apology on this platform “Medium” said through the hate behavior and nice behavior whiplash of mood behavior described by her,was used to get clout, notoriety, build a following to get famous, be with possibly the person she wanted to be with, the friend group she wanted to fit in with ...

"... get the fashion, style angle of public persona rather than only being discovered through her husbands music video, and act nice to friends she made in real life who believed in being above essential celebrities, gossiping complete immature lies and hate publicly that their friends supported loudly on social media and privately."

Like we said it's not easy to decipher, but it's clear that Farrah is still deeply upset.

It also appears that she believes Chrissy gained fame by appearing in a John Legend music video, which is obviously not true.

Unfortunately for Chrissy, until she reaches out to her victims personally, she can expect more of these diatribes.

Granted most of them will probably be much easier to understand.

But you get what we're saying.