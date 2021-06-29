Farrah Abraham: CPS Almost Took My Daughter from Me!

Look, Farrah Abraham has some issues.

And sure, we all have some issues, but we can all agree that Farrah has more than her fair share, right?

This month alone, she's self-published a memoir absolutely riddled with errors, including a mispelling of the word "memoir" on the cover, and she's also admitted to making her 12-year-old daughter take multiple pregnancy tests.

Things aren't exactly going great over there.

And when you look beyond just this month, over the 12 years or so that Farrah has been famous ...

Well, you're really going to find some issues then.

But has Farrah made enough bad choices to lose custody of Sophia to CPS?

According to a story she told in that previously-mentioned memoir, almost!

So what got CPS involved -- was it that time that Farrah revealed she and Sophia take nude photos of each other and save them on their phones?

Perhaps it had something to do with all of those claims that Farrah works as an escort and takes Sophia with her on trips to meet with clients?

Or maybe it was that time that she got arrested in that hotel for making a scene and then hitting a security guard who tried to get her to leave, all while Sophia was asleep up in their room?

Nope, none of that!

Farrah wrote in her book that the incident in question was actually the one from all the way back in 2010 -- the one where her mother, Deborah, was arrested for assaulting her.

If you're a long-time Teen Mom fan, you probably remember this story well, but if not, let's go through it real quick.

In 2010, when Sophia was a baby and she and Farrah were still living at home with Farrah's parents, Farrah and Deborah got into an argument.

Deb threw a shirt at her, but it landed on Sophia, who started crying. Farrah got upset about this and started yelling at her mother, and that's when things went from bad to worse.

As Farrah told police at the time, Deb grabbed her by the throat, and when she pushed her hand away, her mother hit her in the face.

Police did observe cuts on Farrah's face near her mouth, and Deborah was arrested for domestic violence.

She ended up pleading guilty and was placed on probation.

In her new book, Farrah explained "I got kicked out of my house after calling the police for domestic violence, yet the police pulled out a gun and said he was going to shoot my mom while pointing at her head, yet my mom had two kitchen knives in her hands, and I was bloody when I had to talk them both into calming down."

Holding knives while opening the door for the police -- classic Debz, right?

Farrah added that "The cycle of trauma and violence would not continue or someone was literally [going] to die over a call to stop violence.

This is where she said that she was "threatened by CPS to take my child because of elders' actions that were unsafe."

Well, that's completely unsurprising.

What's much more surprising is that this seems to be the only time child protective services have gotten involved with Farrah and her family.

Do you think it will be the last?