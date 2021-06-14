Duggar Family: Will Josh's Sex Crimes Affect Their Courtship Rules?

If you know anything about the Duggar family, you're probably familiar with their bizarre courtship rules.

These are the infamous restrictions that prohibit virtually all forms of physical contact between the sexes prior to marriage.

Obviously, there's a profound irony in the fact that the first child raised in the sex-phobic environment created by Jim Bob and Michelle turned out to be a sexual predator.

Of course, given his long history of inappropriate behavior, Josh's sex crimes are sadly not all that surprising, and it seems likely that he developed his warped mentality because of his bizarre upbringing, not in spite of it.

In April, Josh was arrested on child pornography charges.

He's currently awaiting his trial, which is set to begin in July.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.

This, of course, is not the first sex scandal involving Josh.

Back in 2015, it was revealed that Josh had molested five young girls.

Four of them were his sisters, and the fifth was a babysitter hired by his parents.

Josh was in his teens at the time, and not only did his parents help him avoid prosecution, they also changed nothing about the courtship rules they had put in place for Josh and his siblings.

Confronted with iron clad evidence that their ideas were damaging and dangerous, Jim Bob and Michelle decided to stay the course and change absolutely nothing.

Obviously, they're not entirely to blame for their eldest son's depravity, but one would think that this horrific turn of events would prompt the parents to reconsider their approach.

Instead, Jim Bob and Michelle appear to have doubled down.

They took an ultra-strict approach with all of their younger children, never even allowing them to be alone with members of the opposite sex until after marriage.

Yes, these are the same parents who allowed their daughters to be molested under their roof, and then defended the attacker.

Instead of punishing the perpetrator, Jim Bob and Michelle blamed the victims and forced them to endure ludicrously strict rules regarding the opposite sex.

The girls were forced to wear oppressive "modest attire" during all activities and in all types of weather in order to avoid enticing predators like Josh.

The question now is -- will this latest scandal change anything about the Duggars approach to sex and relationships?

The answer, sadly, is that it almost certainly will not.

These days, there are multiple courtships rumored to be in the works, and it looks as though the participants are being forced to abide by the same sick rules.

Insiders say Jana Duggar is being courted by Stephen Wissmann, a Nebraska-based pilot and businessman.

At the same time, there are rumors that Stephen's sister, Hannah Wissmann, is being courted by Jeremiah Duggar.

It's no coincidence, of course, that two Duggars are romantically involved with two members of the Wissmann clan.

Rather, it's evidence that nothing has changed with regard to Jim Bob's control over his children's love lives.

Jim Bob must approve all of his offspring's potential partners, and they all have to be from reputable evangelical families.

Of course, these days, few of those families want anything to do with the Duggars.

And so, Jim Bob returns to the same wells over and over again, with the goal of marrying off all of his kids and producing the maximum amount of grandchildren.

Currently, it seems the only thing that's changed is the level of secrecy.

The Duggars used to shout about every courtship from the nearest rooftop, but these days they keep the relationships a secret until after the wedding day.

With Counting On likely canceled and Josh headed to prison, you can bet the Duggars will enter damage control mode and live much less openly than they used to.

Sadly, that means Jim Bob will be able to get away with even greater abuses of his power.