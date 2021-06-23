Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment After Sexting 15-Year-Old

by at .

Early this month, once-beloved Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell was charged with child endangerment.

Following his Ohio arrest, he entered a plea of not guilty, and the details of the charges were unclear.

Now, the almost-35-year-old singer has altered his plea, admitting his guilt in court.

And the charges stem from a conversation of a "sexual nature" with a then 15-year-old girl.

Drake Bell Snapshot

On Wednesday, June 23, Drake Bell amended his plea in a court hearing.

He how pleads guilty to two charges against him.

This comes weeks after his arrest in Cleveland, Ohio.

Drake Bell at Premiere

The charges were attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He entered a guilty plea following a plea deal agreement.

During the virtual court appearance, Bell admitted his guilt to both charges.

Drake Bell Poses

"My understanding is there's been a plea agreement," the judge began.

It was a deal "reached where the defendant will plead guilty to count one attempted endangering children, a felony in the fourth degree."

Bell had also agreed to "plead guilty to count two: disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor the first degree."

Drake Bell MTV VMAs

The judge informed Bell that the charge of attempted endangering of children can lead to real consequences.

Under the law, the sentence can range from six to eighteen months in monthly increments.

The sentence can include that prison time and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Drake Bell for Teen Vogue

The second charge, involving exposing minors to harmful material, carries a sentence of up to six months behind bars.

This can take place alongside or in place of a $1,000 fine.

In both cases, neither charge mandates prison time ... but the sentences could potentially last for two full years.

Drake Bell in a Tuxedo

"However, if you go to prison, upon your release, you could be subjected to a discretionary period of three years post-release control," the judge warned.

"Post-release control could involve restrictions on your activities," Bell was informed.

"If you were to violate those restrictions, you can be returned to prison, [for] up to a maximum of one half of your original sentence," the judge said.

Drake Bell in Red

"Do you understand the potential penalties?" the judge then asked during the hearing.

Bell replied: "I do, Your Honor. Yes."

That was not the only question that the judge asked in order to ensure that he understood.

Drake Bell Red Carpet Image

"Do you understand if you plead guilty that is an admission by you that you did these crimes?" the judge asked.

Drake Bell then replied: "Yes, Your Honor."

His sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

Drake Bell at MTV Movie Awards

At that time, the victim will have the opportunity to read out a victim statement if she so chooses.

Bell's attorney has since commented that all of the questions surrounding the case will be answered at the sentencing hearing.

Among them, why Bell altered his plea to guilty.

Drake Bell on Stage

It is reported that the incident in question took place on December 1, 2017.

This was the same day that Bell was scheduled to perform at a venue in Cleveland, Ohio.

Per the report, Bell engaged in an inappropriate chat with a 15-year-old girl -- a chat that was at times sexual in nature.

Show Comments
Tags:

Drake Bell Biography

Tess Taylor
Yes, Drake Bell is Nickelodeon star of the sho, Drake and Josh. But more importantly? He may have been the one Vanessa Hudgens nude pics... More »
Full Name
Drake Bell

Drake Bell

Drake Bell Photos

Drake Bell Snapshot
Drake Bell for Teen Vogue
Drake Bell Poses
Drake Bell and Josh Peck Are Friends
Drake Bell MTV VMAs
Drake Bell at Premiere

Drake Bell Videos

Drake Bell Mourns Stevie Ryan
Drake Bell Mourns Stevie Ryan
Drake Bell Insults Beliebers
Drake Bell Insults Beliebers
Justin Bieber Taunts Drake Bell
Justin Bieber Taunts Drake Bell