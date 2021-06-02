Donald Trump: Guess What? I'm Gonna Be President Again in August!

Donald Trump is on his way back, folks.

He'll soon be President of the United States once again ... Joe Biden will be removed ... all will be right again with the world ... and America will once again be made great.

According to Donaldd Trump, that is.

The deranged former Commander-in-Chief is reportedly so confident in ongoing election audits in Arizona and Georgia that he believes he'll be named President once again this summer.

To quote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has a unique and close relationship with Trump:

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).

Yes, Trump allegedly thinks he'll be "reinstated" to the highest office in the land -- which, just to be clear, isn't actually a thing that can or will happen.

There is no constitutional or legal remedy to overturn the results of an general election once the Electoral College votes have been certified by Congress.

Trump, however, appears to be wagering that the findings from extremely partisan audits might somehow convince enough people of his bogus claim that fraud cost him the election against Biden in November.

Ever since his loss, the former Celebrity Apprentice host, along with most cult members in the Republican Party, have continued to peddle the lie that Trump actually won.

This... despite a complete lack of evidence to support such a dangerous claim.

During an event in Dallas on Sunday -- which was attended by prominent peddlers of the QAnon conspiracy theory -- attorney Sydney Powell also suggested Trump could be reinstated as President, saying that "it should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new Inauguration Day is set."

This, of course, is utter nonsense. It would violate the 20th amendment of the Constitution.

"Powell is just making stuff up," explains CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck.

"There's no regulation, rule, statute or constitutional provision that comes within a million light-years of what she's describing. There is no mechanism for 'reinstating' a former President.

"There is no procedure for setting a 'new Inauguration Day.'"

It's easy to laugh and/or scoff at assertions of this nature.

It's easy to mock Powell or to sue herr for $1.3 billion, as Dominion Voting has done, claiming defamation and deceptive trade practices after Powell accused the company of conspiring to steal the election from Trump.

But here's the thing:

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released last week found that 64 percent of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was "rigged and stolen from Trump."

Moreover, Republicans legislatures in dozens of states are trying to pass laws that will make it harder for residents to vote in future elections.

They're basing these laws on the fabrication that Trump and his cronies continue to scream about.

It's no exaggeration to say that Democracy is at stake.

Just consider what Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, said a few days ago.

Asked in Dallas why a Myanmar-style coup "can't happen here," Flynn seemed to signal his approval of that idea.

"No reason. I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right," Flynn replied, causing the audience to erupt in more applause.

Yup, the former national security adviser and retired U.S. Army lieutenant general just suggested that Trump supporters should move forward with a coup.

Another coup, we should note, following the insurrection on January 6 against U.S. lawmakers at the Capitol.

In a follow-up post last week in Parler, Flynn claimed the media had misrepresented the meaning of his comments, despite the exact words he uttered that we posted above.

For all the fake news 'journalists':

Let me be VERY CLEAR.

There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort, Flynn wrote.

Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.

I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference:

There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).