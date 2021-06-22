Dimitri Snowden: Which Sister Wives Have Accused Him of Abuse?

We're just gonna come right out and state the obvious:

Dimitri Snowden does not seem like a good person.

To be clear, we've never met the Seeking Sister Wife star. We've only seen him on television.

But plenty of women who have met Snowden, and who have gotten to know him very well at certain points, have recently said some rather awful things about Dimitri.

And you know what may be equally telling?

Almost no one has come to Snowden's defense.

The TLC personality was married from 2003 through 2011 to a woman whose identity we can't seem to confirm.

Upon their split, he started dating Ashley Snowden, only marrying her in the "spiritual" sense so that the two could keep open their romantic options.

As the first Black, non-Mormon couple to appear on Seeking Sister Wife, Dimitri and Ashley are living a polygamous lifestyle -- and, as such, they've welcomed a number of women into their household.

After a few failed courtships, Dimitri and Ashely eventually brought on Vanessa Cobbs.

Their wedding was featured on the April 7, 2019 episode of Seeking Sister Wife.

And then, on April 15, 2019, Vanessa revealed that she had decided to up and leave the relationship.

What, exactly, prompted this break-up?

Cobbs has never gone public with any specific accusations, but she gave Instagram followers a pretty strong clue just a few weeks ago.

"An enabler who misuses their faith or spirituality to police and micromanager survivors of narcissistic predators," Cobbs wrote, quoting a meme that continued as follows:

"They try to enforce and encourage premature fake forgives, spiritual bypassing of emotions, shame survivors for any valid anger they feel, and prevent the from holding abusers accountable."

Most observers would say this is an extremely apt (and very disturbing) description of Dimitri Snowden, who has tried to allege that he's a polygamist in order to empower women.

Added Cobbs as a caption to the meme above:

Enough.

Stop lying to the world and to yourselves. Get help. There's no shame in therapy.

Fast forward to mid-2019 when Dimitri and Ashley began courting two new women, Tayler Middleton and Christeline Petersen.

The former moved in with the Snowdens for a short period of time and, last month, she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that very much seemed to confirm a number of abuse allegations against Dimtri.

"Throw the whole show away," she wrote addressing TLC executives and adding: "I know too much to be silenced."

Middleton concluded her post back then with this telling hashtag: "#CANCELseekingsisterwife."

Then, of course, there's Petersen.

The brave mother is a native of South Africa who married Dimitri in 2020.

In early 2021, however, she filed for a restraining order against her husband.

Detailing her accusations to authorities, Peterson wrote at the time that Dimitri choked her during sex and and that she was once awoken by Snowden "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me."

Unfortunately, this was not the end of it.

Peterson went on to claim Dimitri also shoved her head on the headboard several times, leaving marks and bruises.

Shortly after this alleged incident, Peterson filed a police report.

Dimitri has since asked for a divorce.

Then there's Ariadne Joseph, who also lived with Ashley and Dimitri in the recent past and who spoke this spring to blogger John Yates.

At one point, Joseph told Yates that discovered text messages from another woman on Dimitri's phone and confronted him about it.

He reportedly responded by placing his hands around her neck and shoving her ... on to a table that had numerous guns on it.

"Even though I saw how badly he talked to Ashley, and how he treated her…I did not expect that at all," Joseph said to Yates.

On another occasion, Joseph relayed an incident in which she was woken up by Snowden and assaulted:

There was no way that I could get free because he had the back of my neck.

You know, when you’re in a situation where you’re married, or with someone, and you both have had consensual sex, it’s hard to reconcile in your mind that this person has violated you, has taken something from you without permission ...

So I knew that it was wrong, but I didn’t even know how I would go and report that as being, you know, the ‘r’ word.

She's talking here about rape.

This all sounds truly despicable.

But how has Snowden not been arrested?

To a lesser, but also important extent, how has he not been fired by TLC?

Joseph wishes she knew the answer.

"TLC. Those a**holes…Chrissy and her children didn’t have to go through that, they didn’t have to experience that," she said in the aforementioned interview, claiming she told producers everything about Dimitri.

"Tayler, Vanessa — they did not have to experience this.

"Had TLC took those people off the air and allowed them to be exposed the way they should have been, because when I came out and I released all that information — and I had text messages and pictures — they scrubbed the internet of it.

"Some of the groups, the TLC groups, took all of the information out. So, they did nothing."

Concluded Joseph:

"They allowed this piece of s**t to be on this damn show, and they continue to abuse, and misuse, and traumatize women.

"There’s a lot more to these situations, and I believe that it’s going to become public.

"The world’s going to find out the truth. All of the truth — ALL OF IT. It’s time. It’s time. Somebody has to stop this."